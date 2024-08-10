Meet Jane Granger, CSL Kankakee's longest-serving employee

Jane Granger graduated from Wilmington High School in 1963.

Like so many students who walk across the graduation platform to receive their diploma, Granger was unsure of where her career path would lead her.

Born and raised on an approximate 400-acre grain farm, which also featured about 200 chickens, the young woman was informed in no uncertain terms by parents Francis and Margaret Lovell that she would need to do something.

Hanging around the family farm was not an option.

She set out for Kankakee’s Marycrest Business College. She began attending the program.

There was an advertisement for a data entry and accounts payable job opening at the Bourbonnais Township-based manufacturing plant, then known as Armour Pharmaceutical.

“I didn’t know what Armour was,” she confessed.

She was about to find out.

She responded to the ad. She was told to come in for an interview. She complied. She walked into the plant and went into the human resources department.

The interview took a grand total of some 10 minutes.

“He asked if I was interested. Would I take it? I said I would,” she recalled.

She was hired the very next day.

She figured she would work at Armour for a few months. Her thoughts changed. Maybe she would be here for three, four years. Maybe five.

Then it became 10. Perhaps she would be here for 20 years.

Twenty years came and went. Then it became 30, then 40, then 50.

Would she work 60 years? No way.

Well, she has.

She is asked how long will her career continue.

“I’m taking it one day at a time,” she said. She waits a beat or two. “Two or three years at the most.”

While not stating her current wages, she noted her starting weekly pay was $68. It would be fair to say her compensation has most definitely increased.

She has worked in other areas, including accounts payable and validation, which demonstrates conformance with specifications. Her current title is validation administrator.

<strong>HOME IS MANTENO, CSL</strong>

Married to Don, Jane has called Manteno home for the bulk of her life.

She has made literally thousands of trips to and from work since her March 1964 hiring. She is the longest-serving employee at the site, now known as CSL Behring.

She may very well be the longest serving employee worldwide for CSL Behring. She flipped her hand at the suggestion. It really doesn’t matter, she reasoned. She’s just doing her job.

And she likes what she does and, perhaps more importantly, she enjoys those she works with.

She thinks of many of her co-workers as her children. She doesn’t hide the fact she has a very motherly attitude toward them.

Like most every mother, however, that is both good and bad. She can be very encouraging, but also very stern. There is a job to do and it will be done correctly.

One fact Jane cannot hide from is that this 138-acre site at the southwest corner of the Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection is home. Perhaps her home away from home, but her home nonetheless.

At age 77, she has spent the bulk of her life within the walls of the location’s numerous buildings.

She noted she often hears this comment: “You’re still here?”

“I like it (here). There are bad days, for sure,” she said while quickly adding the good days far outnumber those which are difficult.

<strong>RETIREMENT LOOMING</strong>

Jane is aware she will not be able to work forever. At some point CSL, Kankakee County’s top manufacturing employer in terms of employees with a number in the 1,500-range, will be forced to produce its life-saving therapeutic medications without Jane.

She does have to retire are some point, right?

She nods. She knows she has been blessed to have worked at a such a facility for so long.

“I’ll be lost when I’m not here,” she said. She plans to keep up volunteer work through a Catholic women’s group. She likes to crochet. She also takes care of cats. She would like to travel as well.

“I’m fortunate. I have good health.”

Maureen Powell, CSL Kankakee site head for communications, said replacing Jane will not be an easy task.

“There is no one single person that is going to replace Jane,” she asserted.

But how about 65 years of service? While it is unlikely any CSL employee will reach her 60-year mark, it would seem 65 years would be untouchable.

She just smiled.

“I don’t think I’ll stay that long,” she said. “This is home, a good home. We stay busy.”

That she does. While her shift doesn’t begin until 7 a.m., she is on site at about 5 a.m. She typically ends her day between 4:30 to 5 p.m.

“I don’t mind. It (work day) goes by pretty fast. I feel you want to do your best. We are doing good to help somebody. That makes you feel good.”