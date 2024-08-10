Link to the Past changing hands, set to become third Closet Collectibles store

After 18 months at its Bourbonnais storefront, collectible store Link to the Past is changing hands and has become part of Closet Collectibles.

The change didn’t come from the store’s lack of success or inventory, rather the Skutt family, who runs the family-owned business with 13-year-old Lincoln “Link” at the forefront, is moving to Texas, as father James takes a new job opportunity.

With this move came the news of the change which James wrote in a Facebook post leaves him and Link feeling “saddened and excited.”

The store, which sells collectible items ranging from action figures to model cars to trading cards, began as an online eBay business. As the online presence grew, so did Link’s interest in business which led he and James to open the storefront at 4 Duncan Drive, Suite 4.

“The last two years have been such an amazing time, and I have learned so much,” Link said. “I learned Bourbonnais is the absolute best community to open a business as everyone here has been so supportive.”

After opening in March 2023, the store quickly found a base of new and returning customers, all with an interest in collectibles and nostalgia.

Link to the Past has a model of buying items from locals who might be downsizing or cleaning out attics. They then add these items to their inventory to sell. This model will remain as the store officially becomes Closet Collectibles.

Link to the Past received recognition earlier this year when Link was named the first-ever Young Entrepreneur of the Year during the Daily Journal’s annual Progress Awards.

“[Winning and] giving a speech at the event is something I will never forget,” Link said. “The award still sits next to the bed, and I smile every time I see it.”

<strong>CHANGING HANDS</strong>

With the acquisition, which took effect Aug. 1, Link to the Past is set to become the third Closet Collectibles location with the original shop at 1626 Wood St., Crete, and the second store at 17236 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.

Closet Collectibles owner Chris Pluymert, of Crete, is a family friend of the Skutts, so he was the name that came to mind when James knew the family would be leaving the area.

Chris said it was a perfect fit as he and the Skutts share the same values in making their respective businesses kid- and family-oriented.

{p class=”p1”}”We’re excited to be there,” Pluymert said. “I’ve actually looked in Bourbonnais for the last few years to open a shop there. [We’re] looking forward to serving everybody.”

Pluymert, who runs Closet Collectibles with his wife, Wendy, also acquired all of Link to the Past’s inventory.

He said the official change in names will happen in the next few weeks and those changes are waiting on finalizing paperwork and new signage.

Pluymert, whose full-time job is with Illiana Roofing, joked that his collectibles business began 35 years ago at age 12 in the closet of his bedroom. As an adult, he began selling collectibles at flea markets and then opened the first storefront in Crete six-and-a-half years ago.

“I never thought Closet Collectibles would turn into what it did,” he said, noting that things will not be changing at the Bourbonnais store, rather Closet Collectibles will be adding to it.

He said that they do transfers between stores, meaning that if someone sees an item online at the Crete or Tinley Park store, Closet Collectibles can have it transferred to the Bourbonnais location in two days.

“With gas prices, it’ll be a nice feature to offer,” Pluymert said.

Closet Collectibles currently has four full-time employees, not including family members who help, and is planning to add more eventually.

As of now, hours will remain the same. Pluymert is working to get the phone number changed over.

For more information on Closet Collectibles, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4my79eef" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4my79eef</a>.

<strong>THE REMAINING LINK</strong>

Though James Skutt is en route to Texas, his family — including wife, Amanda, and kids Link, Luke and Leia — will not be transferring for several months. Pluymert said that Link will continue at the store during the transition.

“I have an open invitation to work at the Bourbonnais location anytime, so you will see me there from time to time until we officially move,” Link said.

While Link’s main priority with the move will be transitioning to a new school, he said he has ideas of how Link to the Past will live on. One of the ideas is to start an online channel that reviews retro collectibles and video games.

“I have learned so much from people who have come into the store, and it seems like a great way to pass on that knowledge,” he said.