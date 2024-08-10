KLASEY: They're still 'Glad' in Momence!

More than eight decades ago, in the city of Momence, a tradition was born that still exists today. For three days in August 1938, the city played host to the first Gladiolus Festival, celebrating a colorful and lucrative crop grown on more than 500 acres of fertile Kankakee County land.

That first festival, which ran from Friday through Sunday, was described in the Monday, Aug. 22, 1938, edition of the Kankakee Republican-News. The reporter couldn’t resist employing a “glad” theme in his article:

“That Momence made this section of the prairies “glad-conscious” last weekend was unquestioned. The artistry of the gladiolus growers and lovers was expressed in a variety of ways, including mammoth floats constructed from choice blossoms, bouquets decorating the ornamental street lights and stores, glad games, glad-handing, and glad fellowship. Everybody seemed glad.”

An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 people crowded city streets on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

“Traffic was jammed for nearly two hours in downtown Momence during the afternoon before the tangle could be straightened out,” the newspaper noted.

Events during the festival included a flower show sponsored by the Momence Woman’s Club, a special exhibit of rare varieties of glads, a children’s parade, a display of antiques, and on Sunday, a “grand parade in which there were floats, school children, pageant vehicles, members of the cast and others.”

The “members of the cast” referred to a large historical pageant entitled “Blazing the Trail,” which was presented each evening on the south bank of the Kankakee River, opposite the east end of Island Park.

Festivals traditionally have a queen to reign over their events, and the initial Gladiolus Festival was no exception. At 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, following that evening’s pageant presentation, Miss Bessie Harris, of Momence, was crowned as the first-ever Gladiolus Festival Queen.

Sponsors of the event were the Kankakee County Gladiolus Association and Momence merchants. The Republican-News noted, in its coverage, that the festival was “dedicated to the industry and perseverance of those sturdy Holland farmers who from a small beginning 29 years ago in Wichert have cultivated and bred the finest strains anywhere. Eastern Kankakee County is now recognized as one of the largest gladiolus growing centers of the world.”

<strong>GROWING GLADS</strong>

In 1909, C.C. Claussen, a Chicago man who operated a pickle factory at Wichert, planted the first gladiolus bulbs in Kankakee County. The flowers thrived in the rich soil, and soon attracted the attention of several Wichert area farmers.

Among them was A.P. Bonvallet, who “saw their commercial possibilities and purchased a few for experimental purposes,” related the newspaper. “About one-quarter of an acre was placed in cultivation, and the results were gratifying …. Five years later, several more gardeners began cultivation, and each year since, more growers have become interested in their cultivation.”

By festival time in 1938, there were 40 growers cultivating more than 500 acres of glads, with local farm fields displaying “a riot of color.” The Republican-News explained that the local farmers produced two distinct forms of their product — colorful spikes of cut flowers marketed to florists and other buyers, and gladiolus bulbs.

“Bulbs form the main crop and are sold all over the United States. Production of bulbs in the county reaches into the millions each season,” the newspaper reported.

Success of the first Gladiolus Festival led to an encore in 1939. The second “glad fest,” held August 11 to 13, repeated popular features of the first, such as a flower show, parades of flower-bedecked floats, and the coronation of a queen (Ruth Sharkey). Added attractions included a carnival, a “boat pageant” on the Kankakee River, a “spectacular floral fireworks display” on Saturday, and on Sunday evening, a “radio star show,” headlined by Lulu Belle & Scotty, popular stars of the National Barn Dance program.

An important change in 1939 was the creation of the Momence Gladiolus Festival Association as sponsor of the annual event. First president of the association was R. E. France; in 2024, some 85 years later, the association continues to sponsor the annual event. Since 2020, the organization has had co-presidents, Lorri Simpson and Nanette Thyfault.

Through the years, the Gladiolus Festival continued to be a very popular August event, drawing crowds of visitors. Key events and activities — colorful floats clothed in blossoms, the annual flower show, musical performances, and election of royalty (in 1949, the first Festival Princess, Sandra Wille, was selected to rule alongside Queen Joan Peterson) — were joined by new attractions.

Among those attractions were a flea market, running events for adults and children, tractor pulls, and the highly popular “Old Car Show.” The first car show was held near the high school in 1961; the following year it moved to a larger location on Island Park.

This week, the 86th annual edition of the “Glad Fest” is being celebrated by local residents and thousands of out-of-town visitors. The event began on Wednesday evening with coronation of the Queen and Princess, and will continue through Sunday, with tractor pulls and a bean bag tournament.

At the height of gladiolus’ popularity, it was grown on some 80 farms in the Wichert area. Cut flowers were sold in Chicago and suburbs; and bulbs by the millions were marketed across the United States. Today, only one Kankakee County gladiolus farm continues in operation. Who operates that business?

<strong>Answer:</strong> Glen Oosterhoff of Oosterhoff Flowers (also known as Richard Oosterhoff & Son), which grows the colorful blooms on seven acres of the family farm near Wichert. The business sells gladiolus all summer long at farmers’ markets in downtown Chicago and a number of Chicago suburbs. For more on Oosterhoff Flowers, see the following Journal article at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/5ejfvxkd" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5ejfvxkd</a>.