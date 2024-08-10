Eastside Bulldogs kick off girls flag football with camp

When Akira Walton was a seventh-grader at Kankakee Junior High in February, the IHSA announced girls flag football as its newest sanctioned sport. The second she heard the news, she knew it would be the first high school sport she tried once she becomes a Kay in fall 2025.

Six months later, she’s getting the chance to hit the gridiron a year early.

Walton, now set to start eighth grade this month, was one of about two dozen grade-school girls who helped the Eastside Bulldogs kick off the area’s first youth girls flag football program at their preseason camp at Beckman Park on Thursday.

“I’ve always wanted to do flag football or any type of football,” Walton said. “I thought I would have to wait until high school, but then I saw they ended up doing this and I wanted to do it. It could be something new for me.”

<strong>A new chapter for a long-standing pillar</strong>

The Bulldogs, a 65-year-old youth football and cheerleading organization in the city, announced last week they were launching the program hours before announcing that — while an increased effort in community outreach will accompany girls flag football — traditional 11-man tackle football would be put on pause this fall.

But for president Jess Gathing, who’s spent a combined 44 years with the Bulldogs as player, coach and president during his life, the excitement with the start of a football season looming — and the positive outlook of the talent on hand — is as present as ever with the new girls program.

“It’s really exciting, and it’s great to have people come on out to help coach,” Gathing said. “ ... It’s new, and we’ve got some girls out here with a lot of talent. I’ve been doing this for 38 years, and we can look at kids and say, ‘Yep, they’re talented.’”

A staff comprised of Reggie Bell, David Hetherington, Andre Jones, Camara Mosley, Keisha Terrell, Latonya Terrell and Jovan Wesby will coach the Bulldogs in games this September and October. They didn’t yet have an official conference home at the time of print, but Gathing said they had meetings scheduled for Friday to make their conference and schedule official for a team of girls in sixth to eighth grades.

Several of the coaches joined Marques Lowe, the Kankakee High School girls flag football and boys and girls track and field coach, at Thursday’s camp. Lowe, a Bloom Trail and University of Illinois graduate, only has been a Kay since 2018, but in his six years at Kankakee, which include winning KHS’s first three IHSA State titles (two for the girls, one for the boys), he knows how the high school’s long-term success will hinge on preparation before they get there.

And he also has gotten to see the importance Eastside has on the Kankakee community.

“Just being a part of the camp, I just think the tradition of Eastside is amazing,” Lowe said. “Sixty-five years, that’s a long time, and how can you beat that, going out and being in the community?

“ … To see the young ladies, especially since we’re getting involved at the high school, it’s important for us to show our face and start building that network, so they also know we’re doing the same thing — learning together and growing together.”

<strong>Paving the way for girls sports</strong>

Walton only has a year before she plays for Lowe in high school, but she was joined Thursday by campers as young as first grade, with those on the younger end representing a future generation of young girls who are growing up with more and more sports role models than ever before.

But for girls such as Walton, and fifth-grader Durajai Rebenson, there are memories of being told “no” when it comes to sports. Before moving from North Carolina two years ago, Rebenson wanted to try out for her local tackle football team but was told girls weren’t allowed.

“The reason I came to join today is because football became my passion ever since I tried out when I lived in North Carolina,” Rebenson said. “The coach told me girls cannot play football.”

Just two short years later, Rebenson was able to get her career unofficially started as she participated in the camp alongside her sister, fourth-grader Angeline.

And even at the forefront of a new sport, Angeline, who hopes to pair a football career with a track and field career, was really only anxious about one thing.

“I was nervous I was going to trip over my shoe or something,” Angeline said.

It’s not just a new sport that the girls will get to play, either. Jasiya Wesby, a multi-sport athlete who will play with Walton on the team this fall, also is excited about the opportunity to play in new places against new competition.

“It’s a new experience for me. I’ve been wanting to play it, but I was always afraid to,” Wesby said. “Coming out to play made me more confident. ... Even though it’s not tackle, I’m gonna be in a new place, so it will be a new experience.”

The IHSA girls flag football season officially begins with the first day of practice Monday, with Bradley-Bourbonnais joining Kankakee locally. The 2024 Paris Olympics that are winding down are the last summer games that won’t have flag football included, as the sport will debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

And however much it grows, however thick the sport’s history books end up, the first chapter of the sport at the local youth level will be written by one of, if not Kankakee’s biggest, youth sports organization.

“I’m looking to see what Eastside’s gonna do and watch the program grow,” Lowe said. “Flag football is super hot in Illinois, and with it being in the Olympics, it’s gonna be big.

“It’s gonna be super exciting as Kankakee County to see what we can do, and it’s gonna be the Eastside Bulldogs first.”