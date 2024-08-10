315 Fest loses $28K: Bigger, better show eyed in 2025

BRADLEY — The first-ever Bradley 315 Music Fest did not meet the hoped-for cash surplus village officials targeted, but that is not about to silence the music.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

As Mayor Mike Watson, finance director Rob Romo, event organizers and village trustees digest the financial results of the June 6-9 production at the Northfield Square mall property, it is full steam ahead for 2025.

Watson has doubled the talent budget for next June’s show — to a whopping $600,000 — and without hesitation notes the second event will be even more grand.

“I thought this year’s talent was high. I was getting sticker shock,” he said.

With numbers crunched by Romo, the 2024 show lost $28,738. The four-day event took in $543,265 while expenses consumed $572,003.

Romo was quick to note because this was the first show, the village purchased $44,270 of fencing, lighting and other items which will be used for future shows, meaning these expenses are one-time purchases which will be used in upcoming music fests.

The village gained $131,121 of sponsorship for this June’s show; sold $243,764 of tickets; and $136,142 of beer, soft drinks and merchandise.

The on-site carnival raised another $17,761 and there was miscellaneous income of $14,477.

On the expense side of the ledger, musicians cost $305,000; rentals (stages, portable restrooms), $71,150; labor, $40,640; supplies for resale (beer, soda, merchandise), $44,124; fireworks, and drone light show, $30,000; supplies (ice, tokens, cups), $8,931; advertising, $15,000; and assorted other expenses, $12,888.

“It’s not disappointing to me,” Watson said of the fiscal report. “We are moving full speed ahead on next year’s program. It does not look like next year’s event will be less expensive in regards to talent.”

He said artists contracts are already being offered.

Watson admitted to being “blown away” by the sponsorship income. He said the $131,121 figure was far and away above what he anticipated.

He is anticipating a similar number this coming year. The 2025 show is slated for June 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The village has not yet received lodging tax figures. The mayor anticipates that tax figure to be strong.

The mayor is not bashful about spending money regarding performers if organizers believe they will bring in large crowds to offset the expense.

He said he is also hopeful to bring in rock music acts as well as country musicians. He had hoped for that mixture in the first year, but the late start in signing acts worked against them, regarding rock and roll performers.

This summer’s event brought in 2,222 attendees on June 6; 4,961, June 7; and 6,995, June 8. The June 9 portion of the program was free and art sales and food vendors attracted about 1,000.