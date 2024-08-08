Night on the town: National Night Out celebrates 17 years

Hundreds spent a night on the town at Perry Farm Park on Tuesday as the Kankakee Area Police Community hosted its annual National Night Out.

The free, family-friendly event, planned locally in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District for 17 years, included free food, giveaways, activities, live music and more.

Numerous community businesses and organizations joined local police and fire departments with booths on the lawn to interact with the community as The Silhouettes and The Strips performed on stage.

Hot dogs, grilled up by Brother George’s BBQ, and chips were handed out by Bishop McNamara volunteers, were donated by Walmart while the fireworks were sponsored by Meijer. Ears of sweet corn were provided by Grant Park’s Sweet Corn Kings.

The popular food drive raffle was hosted again by The Salvation Army for attendees to bring nonperishable food items for a raffle ticket entry to win prizes.

The Bradley Lions Club and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Leo’s Club served watermelon slices and provided vision screenings, and retired Chicago Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass was in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans.

First responders were on site to give firetruck tours and perform K-9 demonstrations among other informational public safety activities.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to <a href="https://natw.org/about" target="_blank">the campaign’s website</a>.

The goal of the event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and provide an opportunity to gather under positive circumstances, the site states.

Founded by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, National Night Out has reached 17,000 communities and 38 million people nationwide.