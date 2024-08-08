Mussels pack $100K punch as firm contracted to find, move creatures to safe waters

KANKAKEE — The endangered Kankakee River mussels may be small in numbers — and size for that matter — but these creatures do pack a punch.

At least when it comes to finding and moving them out of harm’s way.

During Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members approved a $106,450 contract with an Oak Brook-based environmental firm to find numerous species of endangered mussels and move them to safe waters.

GZA GenEnvironmental Inc., of Oak Brook, was hired by a 12-1 vote to capture and relocate these freshwater creatures which are in the path of construction for the proposed East Riverwalk near the intersection of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue.

The mussels’ relocation process must be completed to the satisfaction of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services before any in-water Kankakee River work can take place as part of the projected $4 million-plus riverwalk project.

It could take upwards of eight weeks to complete this relocation process which city leadership hopes will begin in August.

Mayor Chris Curtis and city engineer Neil Piggush also hope the work can be completed in a shorter time window, which would also translate to less money being spent on mussels.

There are at least four mussel species in this area of the river, which basically stretches from South Harrison Avenue on the east to the Kankakee River inflatable dam to the west.

GZA will employ a three-person dive crew to find and transport the mussels. The mussels will not likely travel too far. It is expected they will simply be removed from the north river bank and placed along the south bank.

One Kankakee alderman, Lance Marczak, a 4th Ward Republican, was the lone vote against the $106,450 contract. Marczak voiced concern the project should have gone out for bid. Whether another company would have bid, he said, he could not say.

But, he said, the city will never know because it declined to bid the project.

“How do we know if this is a ridiculous amount?” he asked.

The administration, however, said time is of the essence so they went with the no-bid arrangement. Curtis said the company has worked with the city previously on the riverwalk project.

Piggush backed up the mayor’s sentiment.

“We can’t do anything until we relocate them,” he said of the mussels.