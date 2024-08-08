King officially hired as city planning, zoning director

KANKAKEE — The administrative roster for the city of Kankakee is up one team member.

During Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Melissa King was formally hired as the city’s new planning and zoning director.

In a 13-0 vote, King, an unincorporated Bourbonnais resident, who had been working as the village planner in Homer Glen, will succeed retiring planning consultant Mike Hoffman.

Hoffman has handled the city’s planning duties for more than seven years.

King will have a first-year salary of $105,000.

The city adjusted King’s job title. Hoffman had been the city planning director. King will now be the director of planning and zoning. She will report directly to Curtis and city manager Elizabeth Kubal.

The appointment of King had been made at the July 15 council meeting.

King has been Homer Glen’s planner since December 2022. Prior to taking that position, she was a senior planner and project manager from June 2019 to December 2022 with Homer Glen.

Before working for Homer Glen, she was a senior planner and project manager from January 2018 to June 2019 with Orland Park. She began working with Orland Park in January 2014 and worked in several different capacities.

She earned a master’s degree in landscape architecture in 2005 from the University of Florida. She earned her business degree from the University of Florida in 2000.

Born in Tampa, Fla., and raised in Tallahassee, Fla., King has lived in the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club area since 2013.