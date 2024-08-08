Dredging Municipal Center pond a possibility in the near future

BOURBONNAIS — An algae problem has once again become an issue for Bourbonnais officials at the village’s municipal center’s retention pond.

As much as 25% of the pond’s surface has become algae covered.

One solution could be dredging the pond. The pond has not been dredged for at least 25 years, officials note.

Recent treatments by the company the village has contracted with are helping reduce the amount of algae, public works superintendent Terry Memenga said following Monday’s board of trustees meeting.

“We have seen significant improvement over the past three weeks,” Memenga said.

He explained the village is using a new company, McCloud Aquatics, an Elburn, Ill.-based company, this year.

“They have been very responsive to some of our needs. They offer a full comprehensive service,” Memenga said.

McCloud Aquatics was founded in 1960. It offers aquatic weed and algae management programs.

Every two to three weeks, McCloud treats six ponds the village maintains. The village pays McCloud $20,000 to treat the ponds, Memenga said.

Last year, during the board’s Finance Committee meeting, Memenga and village officials discussed further maintenance of the municipal center pond.

Memenga said McCloud is working on ways the village can proceed.

“They are going to provide me with some numbers about dredging the pond. They are doing a water nutrient test to tell me some other options that are available as well,” Memenga said.

It has been 25 to 30 years since the pond was dredged, Memenga said.

The depth of the pond is 10 to 12 feet.

Since that last dredging, the sediment build-up has cut the depth to 6 to 7 feet, Memenga said.

Water drains into the pond from storm sewers between Career Center Road and William Latham Sr. Drive on Illinois Route 102.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said funding could come in the village’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

“We’re getting costs and seeing how we can proceed,” Van Mill said.