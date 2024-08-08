City OKs used ambulance purchase

KANKAKEE — In a quest to replace a 22-year-old Kankakee Fire Department ambulance, the department received the OK to purchase a model 12 years newer, but still very much used.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members by a 13-0 vote approved the bypassing of the competitive bidding process in order to complete the purchase of a 2014 Ford ambulance, with mileage of 77,000.

The council’s action limited the purchase cost to $55,000.

The ambulance, which is being sold by a suburban northern Illinois department, should be part of the city’s four-ambulance fleet by early autumn, Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

LaRoche said the department is still negotiating the final price, but it will most likely be in the $50,000 to $55,000 range.

Department leadership sought the waiver because they needed to act quickly, or this vehicle would have likely been acquired by another department.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the city does not need to finance the vehicle. The city will be paying cash.

The ambulance will be the most-dated vehicle of the four. The city currently has vehicles from 2017, 2019 and 2022. Those three vehicles were purchased as new vehicles.

In a perfect world, LaRoche said, the city would have purchased a new vehicle, but that simply wasn’t possible at this time. He said the 2002 ambulance had also been purchased used.

He said this latest vehicle will serve more in a reserve manner, meaning it will be pressed into service when the other ambulances are out of the rotation due to being serviced.

A new ambulance comes with a price tag in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

The city began its search for a new ambulance about four years ago. About two years ago, the search transitioned from seeking a new vehicle to a used model.