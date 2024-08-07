Work on new pickleball courts continues at Bourbonnais park

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais is joining the pickleball craze.

Public Works Superintendent Terry Memenga updated trustees during Monday’s board meeting about the progress of four pickleball courts under construction at Ed Hayes Park on the north side of the village.

It is located a half block west of North Convent Street on Highpoint Circle South.

“It is going well. Later this week we will begin pouring concrete and fence posts will be going in,” Memenga said.

The project cost is $400,000.

A picnic pavilion is being added. Landscaping will provide a buffer between the courts and nearby homes on Anita Drive, Memenga said.

Public works is doing the majority of the work, Memenga said. Doing so helped save the village 40% on the cost.

On Tuesday, three members of the public works were prepping the court area for the approximately 150 cubic yards of concrete to be poured.

The concrete will have to sit for 30 days before the playing surface can be poured, Memenga said.

Hayes Park sits on 2.3 acres and has playground equipment and a covered picnic table area. Ninety percent of the park is open land.

The only pickleball courts currently in Bourbonnais are located at Keno Park in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

“It’s going to take a little more time since we did not contract the project out.

“The savings we are experiencing are making it possible to get this done this year,” Memenga said. “I expect it will take us into early fall.

“We expect this to be a great park, a great feature for our residents,” Memenga said.