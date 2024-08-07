No release of propane after truck rolls over in Watseka

WATSEKA – One person was injured Monday when a truck hauling propane rolled over near Legion Park in Watseka.

The vehicle was damaged but there was no release of propane, the Watseka Fire Department said in a news release.

The driver of the Hicks Gas truck was taken by Riverside Ambulance to Gibson City Hospital, according to the release.

At 10:28 a.m. Watseka personnel responded for a single-vehicle rollover on South Belmont Avenue, according to the release.

On arrival, they found a propane truck lying on its side in the east ditch of Belmont Avenue. The driver was already out of the truck and had secured all valves, according to the release.

Emergency personnel remained on the scene to monitor for leaking propane until the tow company arrived and removed the vehicle. Crews remained on the scene until about 1:30 p.m., according to the release.

The cause of the accident is undetermined, according to the release.

Watseka police, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside EMS and Iroquois County EMA assisted Watseka firefighters, according to the release.