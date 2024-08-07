Clove Alliance welcomes certified therapy dog, Buckeye

Joining the Clove Alliance family and workforce is its certified therapy dog, Buckeye.

Buckeye will provide comfort and support to survivors seeking help.

In a news release, Clove Alliance described Buckeye as a friendly, well-trained Goldendoodle who thrives on offering emotional support.

“His presence can help create a safe and calming environment, making it easier for survivors to open up and share their experiences,” the release said. “Buckeye is a valuable member of the Clove Alliance team, and he’s a great complement to our advocacy and counseling services. You may even see him at community events — make sure to say hi.”

Buckeye is owned by Brittany Fry, Clove Alliance’s director of volunteer services.

“Buckeye loves making people happy and seeing them smile,” Fry said. “We had to go through a lot of training to become a certified therapy dog and graduated in April of 2024. We can’t wait to meet more friends through Clove Alliance, and we are honored to bring hope and healing to survivors.”

Research has shown that therapy dogs can offer a range of benefits to survivors of sexual assault, including reduced anxiety and stress, increased feelings of safety and security, improved communication and enhanced emotional regulation.

Therapy dogs can provide a calming and non-judgmental presence for survivors, which can be especially helpful during times of crisis or emotional distress.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.