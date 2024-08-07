After 55 years, Roy Brothers Tire & Auto sells shop

Jim Roy is going to have a little more free time on his hands.

After 55 years as the owner of Roy Brothers Tire & Auto in Kankakee, Roy recently sold the auto repair business that was an independent shop institution — first at the northwest corner of West Station Street and South Washington Avenue for 21 years and then at 855 S. Schuyler Ave. for 34 more years.

“It’s the only thing I know,” said Roy, 77, of Bourbonnais. “When we first went in business, times were tough. You had to build a business. Why I stayed in it for so long, is a good question. I just like what I’m doing. Just when you get older, it catches up to you.”

The six-bay auto repair shop will keep humming along as Kankakee Autoplex, as it was purchased by Logan Outsen, of Limestone. Roy will stay on for a few weeks in the transition that was effective Aug. 1.

“He’s also one of the last of the good guys,” said Mary Roy, Jim’s wife of 54 years. “Because that’s what he is. … I think that’s what everybody would say.”

She’s been there in the office as the main administrative go-to person.

“I was the bookkeeper and sometimes the gofer,” she said.

Longtime local attorney Denny Marek, who took his cars to Roy Brothers for years, concurs.

“Absolutely,” said Marek, who now lives in Michigan. “They did great work. It’s hard now to find a place as nice as them. I stop in and see them when I’m back in town. They do good work, too. I would drop my car off in the morning and they would give me a ride to work and pick me up at the end of day when it was finished.”

The Roys lived on Small Avenue in west Kankakee for years before moving to Bourbonnais 11 years ago. Jim routinely put in 12-hour-plus days, heading into the shop at 5 a.m. and leaving around 5:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a hard adjustment after so many years of doing the same thing. No regrets,” Jim said.

“He’s always been a car guy,” Mary said.

Jim was juggling the emotions this past week on the eve of the transition.

“The customer base is really good,” he added. “It’s hard to leave.”

<strong>HOW IT ALL STARTED</strong>

After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, Roy served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He was awarded a Purple Heart and was honorably discharged in the spring of 1969. Not long after, he opened Roy Brothers with his brothers, Duane and Vince.

Duane, Jim’s older brother, worked for eight years, doing mostly the books until he got into real estate, leaving the business. Duane, 81, has since moved to Florida.

Younger brother, Vince, worked for a short time while attending Kankakee Community College. He then went to Northern Illinois University and graduated and went into a different line of work. Vince, 73, now lives in the Green Bay, Wis.-area.

Jim kept the name the same, as it’s the name of the corporation. Jim and Mary got married on July 4, 1970, and she helped out wherever she could.

“You got to do what you gotta do when you’re first starting out,” Jim said.

“Definitely, there was a time when I would drive as far as Elgin to pick up tires,” Mary said. “I’d be home and he’d say, ‘Hey, can you go?’ I was, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I’ve driven all over to pick up tires or parts.”

The repair shop had at least three full-time mechanics working on vehicles over the years and at times a fourth mechanic. Some of Roy’s close friends worked for him in the beginning at the shop on South Washington Avenue before they moved on to other occupations.

A couple of mechanics named Gary each worked for Roy Brothers for decades — Gary Hunger and Gary Naese.

“[Gary Hunger] was a teenager when he started with us, I’m pretty sure,” Jim said.

Part of the reason why Jim was able to retain valuable employees was because Roy Brothers offered a health care plan, paying 100% of the premiums, and a retirement plan.

<strong>BEING HONEST</strong>

Mary said one key to the success of Roy Brothers Tire & Auto was just being honest with the customers.

“Nobody is more honest with the customer than this man right here,” Mary said, while looking at Jim.

“Sometimes they get tired of me telling them what’s wrong with the car,” Jim laughed. “Because I go in depth a lot of times, maybe too far in depth.”

If a customer has an older car that might be on its last legs, Jim will advise the customer not to throw good money at bad. He’ll size up the problem and be honest with the customer.

“I’ll just tell them that you got a lot of repairs coming up here,” he said. “The biggest thing is rust out. When that happens, in my opinion, there’s no cure, and they can’t stop it just keeps going. Just being honest with your customers is the best.”

Business was so good in the 1980s that Roy Brothers outgrew its first location which only had two bays before it squeezed in another bay in the showroom of the former Phillips 66 gas station.

“We were working on cars outside so much that it was time to expand,” Jim said.

The current Roy Brothers was built on four city lots and has six bays to work on vehicles. It was custom built, and the corporation borrowed money to finance the project. Mary said proudly they were able to pay the loan off in about 10 years.

Approximately, 30% to 40% of the business has always been brakes and tires, as Jim said they pretty much run hand-in-hand.

<strong>CHANGES IN TECHNOLOGY</strong>

How mechanics diagnose and work on cars has transformed over the 55 years Roy Brothers had been in business.

“My favorite thing to say is, back in the day, you could open the hood of a car and you can see the ground below or the street, and today you see nothing,” Mary said. “It’s jam packed.”

Jim said they’ve seen a lot of changes through the years with tools and diagnostic equipment. He said the car-repair industry started to change dramatically when cars were equipped with computers, starting in 1981.

“Believe it or not, it’s more sophisticated, and in some cases, it’s easier now to diagnose a car because the computer will show sensors that are not responding or whatever,” he said. “You go look at them first and generally you find the problem right away. The computer will throw out a trouble, and that’s what we live by.”

Cars no longer required the old tune-ups of points and plugs, but Jim still recommends regular oil changes every 3,500 miles for most older cars. He said today’s platinum sparkplugs can last 80,000 to 100,000 miles before they need changed.

What made shops like Roy Brothers popular and help sustain them was affordability.

“Our labor rates, and most independent shops, is cheaper than dealerships,” Roy said.

<strong>STILL IN BUSINESS</strong>

Outsen, owner of Kankakee Autoplex, said it’s a great opportunity to take over such an established business.

“I don’t think we could have taken over any better business out there,” Outsen said. “I hear nothing but great things about him. The shop is amazing, perfect location. There’s no better people I’d rather take over a business from, that’s for sure.”

Now, Jim will have more time to tackle the yard in Bourbonnais, and he and Mary can take in more of the grandkids’ activities. Their two sons live in the Chicago suburbs.

“Believe or not, I’ll probably still come around here, probably too often,” he said. “Until it burns off.”