Take 2: New riverwalk bids sought

The Kankakee administration is crossing its fingers that the second time is the charm when it comes to the planned construction of the East Riverwalk at the Kankakee River.

The revised bid package went out to construction contractors near the end of July, and Mayor Chris Curtis is hopeful the construction contract can be approved at the Sept. 3 Kankakee City Council meeting.

If this timeline falls into place, work at the site at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue near downtown Kankakee could begin yet this year.

The 1-acre site is to be the first major development of the 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk which stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue and runs north and west along the river banks to Riverside Medical Center.

Bids are to be returned to the administration by Aug. 27.

In mid-April, only Rolling Meadows-based BEAR Construction, which has a location in Bradley, returned a bid for the project.

The BEAR bid, however, far exceeded Kankakee’s projected cost of $3 million to $3.5 million, so it was rejected in order for city leadership to further refine the park-like development.

The BEAR bid came in at $5,529,969, or about $2 million more than anticipated.

Whether the new bids will come in as low as $3.5 million is unclear. But the project must get started to reach the goal of having it completed before the end of 2025, as mandated by state and federal grants.

The city initially had plans for it to be ready for use by late May 2025. The revised goal is that construction could be finished by mid- to late-summer 2025.

Recently, city engineer Neil Piggush said some project adjustments have been made. The location will not have public restrooms. Landscaping has been redesigned, and the permeable paving parking lot has been changed to asphalt. The river wall has been redesigned, and park lighting features changed to a more cost-effective design.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, the executive director of the city’s Economic & Community Development Agency, said all requirements have been clearly spelled out so all bidders know exactly what is mandated by the federal government, which has committed federal grants to the project.

She said having all this language clearly stated before bidding should aid the project quickly, starting after a bid has been approved by the council.

She said with everyone knowing exactly what is mandated, the construction company that is awarded the project will already have all protocols in place.

The riverwalk concept was started under the one-term Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration. Curtis continued to move the project forward when he took office in May 2021.