Gardant celebrates 25 years with open house at new location

On July 30, Gardant opened the doors of its new location at 200 E. Court St., Suite 400, in Kankakee. It was also a commemorative day for the company, as it was celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Employees, ownership groups, city officials, as well as neighbors in the Executive Centre joined in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Rod Burkett, Gardant’s co-founder and chairman, kicked off the celebration. He reminisced on how Gardant’s parent company, Blair Minton and Associates, was located on the second floor of the Executive Centre back in the 1990s, and how Gardant has come full circle in returning here.

“Blair and I had worked together in the early-to mid-80s in southern Illinois working for the same health care management company, and our careers took us in different directions in 1986,” Burkett said during his remarks. “We stayed connected over the years and we got back together in 1999 and formed what is now Gardant Management Solutions.

“We formed the company in response to a piece of 1997 Illinois legislation that created the Supportive Living Program, which was the first time that the state’s Medicaid insurance program would cover the assisted living level of care for deserving seniors.”

What began as a start-up company in 1999 has grown to be the largest assisted living operator in the Midwest, and the seventh-largest nationally. Its founding purpose was focused on increasing accessibility and affordability in the assisted-living sector. This foundation has helped to create Gardant’s legacy and recognition as a established company, promoting the affordable model in the nation’s assisted living industry.

<strong>A LOCAL PERSPECTIVE</strong>

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis spoke to the crowd of Gardant employees and guests and stated, “Thank you for being a part of our vision to continue creating a downtown that is walkable, livable and thriving!”

Greg Echols, Gardant co-president, shared perspective about challenges which can seem very difficult but worthwhile, conditioned upon having the right people involved and just the right circumstances and timing.

Thanks and appreciation was extended to the most important people involved in navigating this office transition opportunity for Gardant, including Scott Franco, representing Executive Centre ownership; Jeff Bennett, providing real estate brokerage expertise; and Curtis, who not only understood the real estate fundamentals of the proposed scope, but also the political process necessary for approvals that benefit all involved parties.

“The successful negotiations, combined with the finished office space which will serve the needs of Gardant now and for many years to come, is a perfect place to recognize as our new, permanent headquarters,” Gardant said in a news release.

Julie Simpkins, Gardant co-president, who grew up and attended school in Kankakee, expressed how excited she is to return Gardant to Kankakee.

While the pandemic and subsequent years have been challenging to this sector, with several reputable companies exiting this industry, Gardant has continued to grow in size and scope, and continues to thrive. As of Aug. 1, Gardant has 89 communities in its portfolio, serving over 7,500 residents, and over 3,000 employees. Each of Gardant’s support employees are employee stock owners as well.

Gardant representatives serve on the State Healthcare Associations’ Board and committees, on AHCA/NCAL national association board and committees, and was the sole representative of the assisted living industry at the Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing held in Washington D.C. in January, which was the first hearing for this committee in over 20 years.

“We are recognized nationally as industry leaders, those worthy of being followed, and now we are grateful to do what we do and serve who we serve from the Executive Centre in Kankakee, Illinois,” Simpkins stated.