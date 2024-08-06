Christmas Day Inc. celebrating 30 years, planning annual golf outing

It is one of Kankakee County’s oldest Christmas traditions and one of its most successful.

If past form holds true, as many as 1,250 people will be fed for free at 10 locations on Christmas Day throughout Kankakee County.

Chairman Randy Van Fossan said the program is “not designed to address need.”

It is designed, he said, “to bring people together.”

Christmas Day Dinner, he added, promotes unity, not disunity. People of all political beliefs, all races and all levels of income are welcome.

“We have had a bank owner,” he said.

The event feeds those who otherwise would be home alone. Everyone makes their own decision whether or not to come. No one is turned away. No one is questioned. All preserve their dignity.

Van Fossan explained the event started as a result of a brainstorming session in 1995 of the Missions Committee at Grace Community United Methodist Church.

How could the church interact with the larger area?

“We determined early on,” Van Fossan said, “that we would have a catered meal to ensure the best quality and efficiency.”

There have been, Van Fossan said, great caterers during the years. The work is excellently done by the Bennett-Curtis House. Ramon Diaz, of Pachanga, did the job at a high level for many years.

The dinner is complete with “all the trimmings” and served at two locations in Kankakee, as well as Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, St. Anne and Sun River Terrace.

Once you have that dinner plan, the next obstacle — maybe the biggest obstacle — is how to pay for it. Christmas Day Dinner, which is an independent local entity, needs to raise about $30,000 per year to keep the tradition going. There is no affiliation with any national organization, no big check at the bank.

After kicking it around, the group arrived at the idea of a golf outing. The 30th annual Christmas Golf in September is set for Sept. 18 at Oak Springs Golf Course.

That first golf outing, though, was held at South Shore Golf Course in Momence. The late Col. James Kasler, a decorated Air Force veteran, who was then the owner of South Shore, helped walk the committee through the event.

“We didn’t know we were supposed to give away prizes,” Van Fossan said. So, Kasler saved the day by going into his storage and coming out with a stack of polo shirts for the winners.

That first event had 40 golfers and 46 eaters, Van Fossan said. Then-Illinois Secretary of State George Ryan was the honorary chair. In the early years, a number of political luminaries, such as Congressman Jerry Weller and State Representatives Lisa Dugan and Phil Novak, were the chairs. For the 30th annual golf outing, Van Fossan plans to have all the living former chairs invited.

From the first, Van Fossan said, Christmas Day Dinner has been a “lean, mean charitable machine.” No one gets paid, and volunteers are numerous. The treasurer is Jimmy Joines, but for years, banker Jim Nachtwey served.

Christmas Day is a 501©(3) charity, officially known as Christmas Day Inc.

Van Fossan said both business and labor support always has been strong. Mike Smith, he said, has helped get and keep labor involved.

For himself and for the entire committee, Van Fossan said, “This is leaving a legacy that amounts to something.”

Van Fossan added Kankakee County is a great place to live, and he is now at the spot where he needs to think of a transition to a new generation for the event.

“It is on my mind all the time,” he said, “moving to a second generation.” There are, he said, several very capable people who could step in.

It is a scramble format. Lunch is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Golf and dinner is $100. Dinner only is $25.

Send reservations to Jimmy Joines, 1307 N. Convent, Suite One, Bourbonnais, Ill., 60914. Call 815-932-3000 with any questions.

Reservations are limited, so enter sooner rather than later.

A wide variety of sponsorships are available. There is a $1,000 title sponsorship, which includes a foursome. Lunch or dinner sponsorships are $500. There is a $250 event sponsorship and a $200 beverage cart sponsorship. Sponsoring a hole is $100. Door prizes of $25 or more are welcome.

Each year, the event has an honorary chair. This year it is Kathy Wade, who has been the recording secretary for Christmas Day Dinner for the past 13 years. She has been a volunteer since 2006.

Kathy has a long record of community involvement and volunteerism. She has been director of the Lisieux Pastoral Center since 2006. She has been the volunteer manager of the Azzarelli Clinic in Kankakee since 2015.

She started volunteering for the Jaycees Little League in Beckman Park in 1973. She has been a Girl Scout Brownie Troop Leader.

She has taught Sunday school and religious education classes and is a member of the St. John Paul II Council of Catholic Women.

She has been married to John Wade for 52 years. They have four children, one son deceased, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandson and another great-grandchild on the way.