The Nail Room, specializing in natural nail health, opens in Bourbonnais

New inside the Professional Center at 1880 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais is The Nail Room. Owned by Tisha Robles, this new salon focuses on natural nail health.

Robles said she specializes in luxury structure manicures, men.i.cures and waterless pedicure using e-filing techniques known as Russian-dry manicures and pedicures. This is done using only high-quality gel products.

“The benefits of structure manicures include strength — the rubber-based gel in a structured manicure strengthens and supports natural nails, making them less likely to break. It can also help with weak or brittle nails; flexibility — structured gel is more flexible than acrylic, which can also help prevent breakage; growth — the gel can help nails grow by supporting them and protecting them from wear and tear; fume-free — structured gel doesn’t produce harsh fumes; long-lasting — structured manicures can last up to four weeks,” Robles said.

She noted the benefits of waterless pedicures are that they are hygienic as it eliminates the risk of waterborne pathogens and cross contamination. She said these pedicures produce longer-lasting results and polish as well as softer skin. Additionally, Robles said, it’s eco-friendly in that it saves water use.

Robles also specializes in men-i-cures where “men relax and enjoy an express nail service which will clean, exfoliate, clip, buff and moisturize those hard-working hands.”

The salon does not offer acrylic, tips or dip. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Call 815-694-6632 for more information or search “The Nail Room.TR” on social media. To book, go to <a href="https://thenailroomtr.glossgenius.com" target="_blank">thenailroomtr.glossgenius.com</a>.