Kankakee Public Library hires first-ever marketing coordinator

The Kankakee Public Library welcomes Shanelle Robinson as its first marketing coordinator. With a background in research and analytics, Robinson is set to bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the library.

As marketing coordinator, Robinson will play a role in creating and managing media and promotional materials. Her creative skillset and dedication to making accessible media make her an invaluable addition to the Kankakee Public Library, the library stated in a news release.

“The possibilities are endless for what Shanelle can do with this new position,” said Kankakee Public Library Director Allison Beasley in the release. “We look forward to the connections she will make with the community and the new life she brings to our resources and programs. We are incredibly excited to elevate our organization with Shanelle’s expertise.”

For more information or any question, contact Robinson at <a href="mailto:srobinson@lions-online.org" target="_blank">srobinson@lions-online.org</a>.