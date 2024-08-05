MOMENCE — Aren’t you glad it’s almost Glad Fest?

The 86th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicks off Wednesday and brings back the beloved tradition of the queen and princess coronation which will be held at 7 p.m. in the River Street parking lot. This year’s Momence Gladiolus Festival Royalty features six queen and seven princess candidates.

<strong>Princess candidates:</strong>

• Kaidence Brander, 10, daughter of Megan Minor.

• Harper Jean Duhigg, 10, daughter of Katelyn Duhigg and Aaron Walk.

• Rylee Jean Harmon, 9, daughter of Jessica Dhom and Michael Harmon.

• Julionna Jarrett, 9, daughter of Victoria Geraci and the late Jamar Jarrett.

• Jaedyn Orozco, 10, daughter of Kaitlyn Wolford and Joe Orozco.

• Alaina Schnepf, 10, daughter of Brian and Amanda Schnepf.

• Elizabeth Whittington, 8, daughter of John and Stacy Whittington.

<strong>Queen candidates:</strong>

• Gabriella Nanette Cantwell, 17, daughter of Drew and Mandy Cantwell.

• Casey Jo Cromwell, 17, daughter of Steve Cromwell Jr. and Shelley Cromwell.

• A’Miracle Asiana Shyville Johnson, 16, daughter of Michael and Vanessa Johnson.

• Erika Torres-Miranda, 16, daughter of Maximano Torres and Veronica Miranda.

• Payton Lynn Wigmore, 16, daughter of John and Rebekah Wigmore.

• Jaliyah Lynn Wright, 15, daughter of Deja Walker.

In the event of inclement weather, the coronation will be held in the Momence High School auditorium.

This year’s theme for the event is the Wild Wild Fest and activities run through Sunday. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• Princess and queen coronation at 7 p.m. in the River Street parking lot. Free admission.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• Kid’s Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Washington Street. Line up begins at 5 p.m. at the library. Same-day parade registrations run from 3-4:30 p.m. outside of the library. (Grand marshals are Momence High School girls basketball team.)

• The carnival by Swyear Amusements will run 7-11 p.m. at JeNeir Elementary.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• From noon to 4 p.m. will be Glad Fest logo T-shirt dyeing at the Review Stand.

• The Glad Run for children is at 3 p.m. at the Review Stand. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., register for the event.

• Parade of old cars at 5:30 p.m.

• Main Street Parade at 6 p.m.

• The carnival by Swyear Amusements will run 6:30 to 11 p.m. at JeNeir Elementary.

• Beer garden open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

• Live performance at 8 p.m. from Fletcher Rockwell ($5 cover).

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• MCUSD #1 5K/10K River Run and 5K Walk at 8 a.m.

• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is car show; flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park ($3 admission).

• Grand Street Parade at 3 p.m. (grand marshals are Sue and Gene Lincoln).

• The carnival by Swyear Amusements will run 4 to 10:30 p.m. at JeNeir Elementary.

• Beer garden open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

• Live performance at 8 p.m. from The South Side Social Club ($5 cover).

• Glad Fest 31 Day Early Bird Raffle drawing at 10 p.m. on River Street Stage.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is tractor show; flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park ($3 admission).

• FFA Tractor Battle at 9 a.m. (registration begins at 7 a.m.)

• Kiddie Tractor Pull at 11 a.m.

• Beer and Bloody Mary garden opens at 11 a.m.

• Bean Bag Tournament check in at 11 a.m. at River Street Stage.

• From noon to 4 p.m. will be the Bean Bag Tournament and the beer garden.