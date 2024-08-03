KLASEY: The Kankakee High School Story, Part 2

After Kankakee voters rejected three building referendums in just over one year, the 1963-64 school year opened as predicted, with the high school going on “split shifts” and a projected record enrollment in the school district of more than 7,200 students.

In January, the school board announced a number of program cuts aimed at reducing expenses. The district’s elementary music program was dropped, and four “minor” sports programs at the high school (baseball, wrestling, golf, and intramural bowling) were eliminated. Some personnel cuts were also made.

On March 9, 1964, the District 111 school board made a not-unexpected announcement: It would once again present a school building plan and a tax rate increase request to voters the week of May 24.

This time, however, the board’s approach would differ from the preceding referendums. Instead of presenting a detailed building plan and its expected cost, the board would first seek public suggestions on how to address District 111’s classroom space and financial problems.

Superintendent of Schools Walter W. Knecht told the Daily Journal, “Every effort is being made to evaluate the feelings and desires of the people in the community with respect to the kind of program they would want us to present.”

Community input would be solicited at a March 21 public hearing held in the District 111 office at 139 N. Dearborn Avenue.

In a statement given to the Daily Journal, Robert Timmerman, the school board president, explained why “public expression on the building problem will be sought before the detailed proposal is announced.” He admitted that “the previous building proposals met with some questions and criticism even from those people who were well aware of the basic problem in our district,” and stated, “the board is anxious to have as much public expression as possible on the building problem before formulating the proposal that will be brought to the voters in May.”

<strong>MEETING RECAP</strong>

On the front page of its Sunday, March 22 edition, the Daily Journal reported, “For six busy hours Saturday, the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education listened to its bosses. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., stopping only for lunch, board members heard the people of Kankakee tell them what was wrong with the school system, what was right with the school system—and what should be done about it. … Although a variety of subjects were introduced, the one theme of school buildings ran through nearly every speaker’s views. For many, the building problem was centered around the high school.”

Several speakers urged the addition of a new high school on the city’s west side, pairing with the existing high school, which was located on the eastern edge of the city. One participant took a strong stand on the issue of one school versus two: “I believe we should put all our eggs in one basket,” stated Mrs. Hugh Pierce. “I think it is important that the whole town be behind one school, not a division of an East or West high school.”

Another speaker, Nathan Richmond, spoke in favor of two schools, but urged that one of them be a vocational school. “A vocational high school would give those students who are not bound for college a preparation to do something useful when they finish school.”

While school board members were pleased by the “apparently enthusiastic public response” at the public hearing, they cautioned that citizen input was only one ingredient in developing the final proposal. “I am sure that the public understands that this meeting cannot be the total basis for planning our building program,” said Board Clerk Mrs. Ruth Topping. “Our decision must be made on the basis of present and future enrollment, the availability of funds, and other factors.”

Only three weeks later, on April 13, the District 111 board underwent a change in leadership when President Robert Timmerman resigned to accept an out-of-state position. Mrs. Topping, who had been the first woman to serve on the board, was elected to replace Timmerman. She would lead the board’s efforts to develop the building plan and persuade voters to approve it.

<strong>THE TWO-SCHOOL PROPOSAL</strong>

At its April 27, 1964, meeting, the school board laid out the proposal it would bring to a vote one month later. The key item in the building plan to be voted upon May 28 would be the erection of two new, identical high schools — one would be on the east edge of the city, south of Mark Twain School; the other on Jeffery Street at Curtis Avenue on the southwest edge of town.

The high school building on Warren Avenue would become East Junior High School, while the existing East Junior would be converted into an elementary school. An addition to provide space for 200 additional pupils would be built at West Junior High School. The building program, if approved, would be paid for by a $4,588,000 bond issue. A separate vote would be taken on a proposal to increase the district’s educational tax rate by 34 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

Mrs. Topping told the Journal, “The board feels that two medium-sized high schools, costing only very little more than one large building, will be the best investment of tax dollars, will serve the district’s needs with the greatest flexibility well into the future; but most importantly, will offer the best opportunities for our young people to prepare themselves for making the greatest contributions as citizens of our community.”

In the weeks leading up to the referendum, the Journal’s “Voice of the People” page was barraged with letters from people both “for” and “against” the school plan. A “United Community for Schools Committee” advocated passage of the building and tax measures, while other groups called for their defeat.

On May 15, twelve days before the vote, the Daily Journal sounded an alarm in a front-page editorial:

“This newspaper is aware of frightening signs that the attitude of many local people toward the public schools is seriously deteriorating. The situation is becoming desperate …. Too many of us have come to accept with apparent indifference the fact that the local public high school is second class compared with the facilities at Bradley-Bourbonnais or Watseka or Joliet or of many other communities around us. About this, the Journal says pointedly: Our children are not second class. To accept with indifference conditions which put them in an inferior position is wrong from a civic standpoint, it is contrary to common sense, it is morally wrong.” The newspaper’s editor called upon its readers to “awaken their humanity … to listen to their consciences. The Journal is confident they will then cast ‘yes’ votes for first-class children.”

<strong>THE VOTE</strong>

A record-breaking 9,776 voters came to the school district’s 14 polling places on May 28, with 5,371 casting “yes” votes on the bond issue; 4,144 voted “no.” The tax rate increase also passed, with a similar margin of 5,280 “yes” votes and 4,220 “no.”

It would be more than two years before the overcrowding was relieved by the opening of Eastridge and Westview High Schools on Sept. 8, 1966. For the next 17 years, the two schools would carry on a memorable academic and athletic rivalry as the Eastridge Raiders and the Westview Kayhawks.

That rivalry, and the history of Eastridge and Westview, came to an end in late spring 1983 as the last graduates of the two schools received their diplomas. Fall of that year saw the resurrection of Kankakee High School in the former Westview building; the Eastridge facility became Kankakee Junior High School.

The building that housed Kankakee’s “High School Department” from 1879 until 1903 was a local landmark for almost a century. What was that building, and where was it located?

<strong>Answer:</strong> Central School, on the southeast corner of Merchant Street and Indiana Avenue, was opened in 1869. It consolidated five smaller “district” schools from around the city. The building was demolished in the mid-1960s.