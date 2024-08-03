Jerry Shapiro, community servant, dies

An attorney by profession, Jerry Shapiro spent many years inside the Kankakee County courthouse as a general law practitioner.

His focus was mainly probate and real estate, but he would deal with other cases as well.

It would be fair to say his Aroma Park-based law practice was how Shapiro paid the bills.

His passion, however, he found a little later in life and it was a position which resulted in no pay, extensive hours, numerous headaches, but more reward than he could have ever imagined.

That volunteer role was serving as a member of the seven-member Kankakee School District 111 board of education, Kankakee County’s largest school district.

He served on the board for 20 years, from 1993 through 2013, and for his final 10 years on the governing body, he was its president.

Shapiro died on July 26 in Buckeye, Ariz., where he had been a resident for several years, following an extended illness. He was 70.

Elected to the school board in November 1993 from a group of more than 15 candidates, the 1972 graduate of then-Kankakee Eastridge High School, Shapiro became a fixture within the district.

While not popping into school builders or the district’s Lincoln Cultural Center-based administrative office on a daily basis, Shapiro maintained a nearly constant presence within the district’s numerous schools.

“He had the heart of a servant. That is something sorely lacking in our world today,” said Jill Pristach, who served on the board alongside Shapiro for eight years. “He didn’t just act as figurehead. He devoted himself to this district. … He truly cared.”

During his board tenure, the district was led by Kay Green, Brian Ali, Rick Bukowski and Colleen Legge.

Each one grew to expect and appreciate the devotion and passion Shapiro brought to his board tenure.

He was on the board for all but a few months of Green’s 11-year tenure as district’s top executive. They became close friends and remained in contact well after their district careers ended.

“Jerry was fabulous to work with. He was always available. He cared passionately for educational programs and he always cared about the staff,” she said.

Green said service on a school board is one of the highest forms of service one can provide. It is unpaid, but extremely important. The future of the students and the community rests in the school’s success.

Shapiro was well aware of that fact. His father, Milton, was also a member of the board many years prior to Jerry’s tenure.

“Sometimes you get board members who are only interested in a certain issue. Jerry was not like that. He was involved in all of it,” Green said.

Shapiro also served for a number of years on the Aroma Park Little League board. He was at a near-constant figure at the Waldron Road baseball field.

Current Kankakee school board president and area attorney Chris Bohlen said he and Shapiro often shared conversations when they encountered one another in the courthouse.

Bohlen noted Shapiro joked with him when he decided to make a run for the school board.

Bohlen also serves as the village attorney for Herscher, a position Shapiro held for several years.

“No matter what he did, he gave it his all,” Bohlen said. He said there was no need for debate: Shapiro loved his time on the school board.

“He was doing the best volunteer work. He was respected. I appreciated his efforts and I believe the community did as well. He was truly committed to District 111,” he said.

Bohlen said Shapiro’s tenure was nothing more than finding a way to give back to the community. He was educated within the schools and his two sons also went though its halls. Shapiro’s wife, Jan, was also a District 111 teacher.

“He wanted to give back and help make the schools as best as they could be.”

St. Anne-area resident Jim Wasser served on the board many years with Shapiro, having both been elected in 1993.

“We worked very well together. He, like myself, always had the best interest of all the students. He will be missed,” Wasser said.

In recalling Shapiro, Pristach, who served as board vice president, noted it was Shapiro who kept asking her to run for a board seat. She repeatedly declined because she didn’t think she was ready for a such a role.

She began participating in more organizations and programs.

She ran in 2005 and was elected.

“He was the reason I ran. … His dedication to doing what was right was also there. Doing this was never easy. He sacrificed his profession for the good of the district.

“He had the true heart of a servant.”