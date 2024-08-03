Eastside Bulldogs announce girls flag football program, replacing tackle football with community initiatives

The Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs Youth Football League has been an area staple, with the organization estimating it’s affected the lives of more than 10,000 young Kankakeeans during its 65-year history.

And while the organization plans to do just that for at least another 65 years, it will do so in a different way this fall.

In a pair of news releases issued Wednesday, the Bulldogs made announcements that significantly will shift the way they compete on the gridiron — the launch of a girls flag football program and the end of the tackle football program.

The girls program was announced first, with athletic director Theodis Pace saying the program will begin with a skills camp next week ahead of a full slate of games later this fall.

Just hours later, Eastside’s board of directors issued a news release saying for the tackle football program, which fielded teams at five different age/size levels, the “time has come for Eastside Junior Football League to pivot to the next phase of supporting area youth.”

Citing low enrollment in the tackle football program, the Bulldogs plan to dedicate their time and resources to several different community initiatives. Pace told the Daily Journal the organization will look to provide activities surrounding leadership, civil engagement, life, skill and culture training, travel, academic programs and other pathways to enrich area youth.

“Thank you to all the children, parents, volunteers and alumni for making Eastside one of the premiere youth football organizations in Illinois and the Midwest,” the board said in its release. “Now, more than ever, we will need your support in continuing to offer quality youth activities to area youth.

“Please be on the lookout for more information about the Kankakee Eastside Youth Organization — a youth development organization that offers civic engagement, leadership and life skills training and a commitment to our community in an ever-changing world.”

The move comes one year after another longtime Kankakee youth football organization, the Kankakee Colts, were absorbed by Kankakee Elite Football and Cheer, a youth program that was first announced in 2020 and led to several community conversations surrounding a new program coming to a community that offered two proud, longstanding programs in the Colts and Bulldogs.

As for the girls flag football program, it will be the area’s first youth girls flag football program offered by a junior football league, coming as IHSA girls flag football begins its debut season this fall.

“We are thrilled to offer this new program and give young girls the opportunity to experience the excitement and camaraderie of flag football,” Pace said in the release. “Our goal is to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship while also encouraging more girls to participate in football.”

Registration dates for the season will be announced soon, with in-person signups at Beckman Park’s Theodis Pace Field, as well as an online registration option. Practices and games will be held at Beckman Park and River Road Park, with weekly games in September and October.

A skills camp will be held at Beckman Park from 5-7 p.m. Thursday for girls ages 7-14. Campers can register for the camp at <a href="https://bit.ly/4c7pEuJ" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/4c7pEuJ</a>. For more information about the girls flag football season, call Theodis Pace at 815-953-0939, or go to the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057626883597" target="_blank">Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs Football League Facebook page.</a>