'Ain't going to take it': Aqua rate hike hit at ICC forum

Frustrations boiled over during a public forum regarding a proposed $30-per-month spike for area water and sewer service.

Some 100 people, including many local elected officials, gathered at an Illinois Commerce Commission public hearing Thursday night at Olivet Nazarene University’s Wisner Auditorium to voice opposition or support for an Aqua Illinois rate hike request.

Those voicing opposition far outnumbered those in support.

With accelerating prices for most goods and services facing residents, a nearly $30-per-month increase for water and sewer was taken as a gut punch by area residents.

Bourbonnais resident Thomas Gabe said it’s simply corporate greed.

“When are they going to stop?” he asked. “We had a boil order, what was it last year? … We ain’t going to take it no more. Let’s go. We ain’t going to take it. We’re tired of it. How come our wages don’t go up, but Aqua does?”

The ICC was allowing public comment, limited to three minutes per person, and it took nearly 90 minutes to get through all who signed up to speak. That came after Aqua Illinois President Dave Carter spoke on the reason for the “rate adjustment” that was filed in January.

Carter said Aqua asked for the rate hike, its first in more than six years, to address infrastructure investments and increased operating costs across the communities it serves.

“These infrastructure and operational improvements are necessary to ensure continued compliance with environmental standards, water quality requirements, infrastructure reliability, and to continue to protect the environment,” he said. “Aqua Illinois prides itself in providing service to our customers in Illinois.”

Aqua Illinois serves portions of 14 Illinois counties including Kankakee, Will, Vermilion, Cook and DuPage. In Kankakee County, Aqua serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park, Grant Park, Limestone and Sun River Terrace.

The company also serves portions of the township of Kankakee, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Otto, Rockville, St. Anne, Sumner, Yellowhead, Ganeer and Manteno.

<strong>WANT TO BE HEARD</strong>

Those speaking expressed hope their concerns would not fall on deaf ears.

“If you listen to what people are saying, and if there weren’t water quality issues in areas like University Park and if there weren’t customer service issues with late fees, and if everything was a perfect world, I think you still have customers that are frustrated over this type of rate increase,” said State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, who also thanked the ICC for holding the forum and Aqua for attending.

“I hope ICC is paying attention to what the frustration is amongst the customers that are here today,” Joyce continued. “And when you look at and review this rate increase, and you have a company that is running everything perfectly, water is still a basic right for anyone to survive.

“So that needs to be taken into consideration when you hear the frustration in this room on some of the challenges that are going on within the system that’s currently there without the expansions,” Joyce concluded.

If the rate request is granted in full as filed, an average monthly residential wastewater and water bill would increase by $29.91 to a total of $152.87, according to a public notice issued by Aqua Illinois.

The estimated bill would vary based on meter size, usage volume and other public charges.

Donna Hedges, of Kankakee, said Aqua is going to do what it has to do, but part of her frustrations were on late fees and infrastructure surcharges.

“Where’s that money going?” she asked. “Why can’t that go on the infrastructure [improvements]? My main reason for being here tonight is to get people to start looking at their bills, looking at the late fees and fighting it because you’re not using the money for what it’s supposed to go for.”

<strong>‘PAINFUL’ RATE HIKE</strong>

Jim Chilsen, a representative of the Citizens Utility Board, a nonprofit utility watchdog group in Chicago, was one of the first to speak in public comment, and he said Aqua’s parent company has “raked in more than $960 million in profits” in the past two years.

For years Aqua customers have complained to CUB about their water bills, Chilsen said.

“They’re having a hard time affording those bills as it is, and now Aqua wants to hit them with an additional $19 million rate hike. … I’ve been at CUB for 24 years, and I can’t remember a time a utility asked for a rate hike this painful. This will be a hardship.”

For some in attendance, the rate hike would break their budgets.

“I just came up to say that I can’t afford this,” said Sandra Chiz, of Manteno. “I can’t afford to keep living here and keep paying these bills, and taxes are going up. And now I’ve learned that you’ve made $960 million profit in two years. Where is that money going?

“… I just I think that’s absurd that you want to charge us that much more when you don’t provide good service. You don’t provide safe water. And now you’re asking for more. It’s absurd.”

<strong>NOT THE TIME</strong>

Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak also spoke, and he was complimentary of Aqua, saying it’s a good company with good employees and has had good experiences with them. The cost of living is a big economic problem families face, he added.

“What this is about, is that people in America can’t afford basic needs such as water and a roof over their head,” he said. “… How much can the average American take? They’re getting hit in every direction with increases on everything. … Now is not the time to add more burden on the average American.”

Addressing the parent company’s profits (Essential Utilities), Carter argued that its investment in infrastructure isn’t reflected in the income statement, leading to an inflated net income number.

“The company has billions of dollars in infrastructure investment that doesn’t really show up there,” Carter said. “Investors, people that invest in our company, shareholders, expect to have that kind of 9[%] to 10% return on.

“So when you look at what we’re actually making, it looks like a really big number for the revenue that’s there. … But we have an enormous amount of money that’s invested, and that’s what you’re really earning on,” Carter said.

The ICC administrative law judges are expected to issue a proposed order on the rate hike request Oct. 5. Public comment will be taken under review and will soon be posted online on an e-docket at <a href="https://www.icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0044" target="_blank">icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0044</a>. Earlier testimony, evidence and public comment are also available for view on the e-docket.

Exceptions to the proposed order are due Oct. 22, and replies to the exceptions are set for Oct. 29. The deadline for ICC action is Nov. 21. The new rate would become effective in December.