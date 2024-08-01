Still I Rise hosting Saturday dinner, clothing giveaway

Starting at noon Saturday at RE/MAX, 297 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Still I Rise will host a dinner and clothing giveaway for the homeless and those in need.

Giveaway items include men’s and women’s clothing, socks, underwear, pajamas and more. There also will be pillows, hats, oven mitt sets, pool floaties, Claire’s accessories and more.

First come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.