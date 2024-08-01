Duane Dean, Rincon hosting Solar Future Energy Job Act Pre-Apprenticeship Program

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s Living Room and Rincon Family Services, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be an open house for open enrollment for the Solar Future Energy Job Act Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

This online training through Rincon includes full tuition coverage from eligible candidates, job placement assistance and career counseling, paid on-the-job training, funding provided in whole or part by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Ages 18 and over are eligible. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Delanie Orr at 773-499-1136 or email <a href="mailto:dorr@duanedeanbhc.com" target="_blank">dorr@duanedeanbhc.com</a>.