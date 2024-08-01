Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley distributes $65K in scholarships

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has announced the distribution of $65,250 in scholarship awards.

Scholarship funds at The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley have been established by individuals and organizations wanting to assist students in obtaining a college or vocational education and each have their own set of specific criteria. The scholarships below have been awarded from the following funds:

<strong>DONNA J. SEGGEBRUCH SCHOLARSHIP</strong>

Stephen Seggebruch established the Donna J. Seggebruch Scholarship for Seniors graduating from Momence High School in memory of his late wife, Donna, who passed away in January 2022. Donna J. (Stein) Seggebruch grew up in Momence, graduating from Momence Community High School in 1973.

During her time in high school, Donna was a member of the marching band, playing clarinet, and graduated as a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Donna attended both Kankakee Community College and Governor’s State University.

Receiving the Donna J. Seggebruch Scholarship this year are Heidi Lovell who will be attending Huntington University, majoring in Agricultural Education and Jesselle Joseph who will be attending University of Wisconsin Madison, majoring in Chemistry.

<strong>DO IT STEVIE’S WAY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP</strong>

The scholarship provided by Proven IT is named the Do it Stevie’s Way Foundation Scholarship. Stevie was the son of Karen Bajenski, a previous employee of Proven IT. At the age of just 17, Stevie passed away due to complications while undergoing heart surgery. Stevie’s memory is a reminder to all of us to live life with passion and to live in the moment.

A total of $7,500 was awarded to the following students.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong>

xx Vaari Patel, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, mathematics.

xx Avary Tomic, University of Louisville, psychology.

xx Kyla Ann McIntyre, Kankakee Community College, civil engineering.

xx Brandon Abbott, Olivet Nazarene University, kinesiology.

xx Tara DePoister, Iowa State University, chemical engineering.

<strong>Herscher High School</strong>

xx Allie Kohl, Olivet Nazarene University, social work.

xx Lily Stevens, Illinois State University, nursing (prelicensure).

xx Kayla Scanlon, Illinois Wesleyan University, business.

xx Miranda Paetsch, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biomedical engineering.

<strong>Momence High School</strong>

xx Heidi Lovell, Huntington University, agricultural education.

xx Jesselle Joseph, University of Wisconsin Madison, chemistry.

xx Tessa Chico, North Central College, diagnostic medical sonography.

xx Dominic Brucato, Concordia University – Wisconsin, athletic training.

<strong>Peotone High School</strong>

xx Reese Parker, Illinois State University, exercise science and business administration

<strong>Watseka High School</strong>

xx Dorothy Harms, Kankakee Community College, general education studies.

<strong>ERICA LYNN PAULISSEN SCHOLARSHIP</strong>

The Paulissen Family established the Erica Lynn Paulissen Scholarship Fund to honor Erica’s legacy and support local graduating seniors. Erica managed the Maple Street Dairy Queen and built a beauty and wellness business while pursuing a dual BA in Accounting and Finance at Governor’s State University. An officer of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Erica was a dedicated entrepreneur and mentor. Her passions for literature, music, and world culture, along with her focus and warmth, are her lasting legacy. The scholarship is available to graduating seniors in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

Receiving the Erica Lynn Paulissen Scholarship this year are Miranda Paetsch (Herscher High School) who will be attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale, majoring in biomedical engineering and Avary Tomic (Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School) who will be attending University of Louisville, majoring in psychology.

<strong>MAYOR WELLS-ARMSTRONG’S AFRICAN AMERICAN CIVIC LEADERS’ SCHOLARSHIP</strong>

Established in 2018 by Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who served as mayor of Kankakee from 2017 to 2021, this scholarship supports African American high school seniors graduating from any Kankakee city high school. It provides financial aid for those pursuing education at accredited colleges, universities, trade schools, or apprenticeship programs.

Receiving the African American Civic Leaders’ Scholarship this year are Jerika Harris (Kankakee High School) who attends Spelman College, majoring in health science, and Bryson Daniels (Kankakee High School), who will be attending Benedictine University, majoring in criminal justice.

“Congratulations to Jerika Harris as a repeat recipient of the AACLS and to Bryson Daniels. Both of these students reflect the potential that exists within the youth of our City,” said Wells-Armstong in a news release. “Also, I want to thank those community leaders and stakeholders who supported the scholarship this year. It is my hope that more will invest in the youth of this community and the promise for the future in the coming years.”

<strong>HERSCHER HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS</strong>

Herscher High School, along with the Community Unit School District #2 Board of Education, established a partnership with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley in 2019 to streamline the local scholarship program at HHS. The Community Foundation awarded $49,500 to 35 Herscher High School seniors.

For more information on establishing a scholarship at the Community Foundation, contact Nicole Smolkovich at nicole@cfkrv.org or call the foundation office, 815-939-1611.