Body of missing Wilmington woman found

The body of 41-year-old Jennifer S. Tannhauser, of Wilmington, was found Wednesday in Kankakee River State Park.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a press release Tannhauser was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Tannhauser was reported missing to Wilmington police on July 10.

An autopsy was performed Thursday. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, Summers said in the press release.

The Wilmington Police Department and the Illinois State Police are investigating the incident, Summers said in the press release.

Wilmington Police received a report Tannhauser was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis causing concern for her safety. She did not have her cell phone or wallet on her.

The day after she was reported missing, Tannhauser’s vehicle was found in Kankakee County parked in a conservation area off Warner Bridge Road.