3 escape fire on River Valley Metro bus

BOURBONNAIS — No one was injured when a River Valley Metro bus caught fire Wednesday night on Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.

The driver of the bus was able to pull into the parking lot of Aldi in the 900 block of Main Street NW. The driver and two passengers exited the bus, a 2018 Ford 550, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, Keener said.

“The driver did a great job. He was able to get the bus off the road and to a safe place to get everyone off,” Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer said. “There will be a full investigation to find out what caused the fire.”

The bus route covers parts of Bourbonnais.