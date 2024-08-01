2 concerts left in 70th season of Kankakee Municipal Band

KANKAKEE — There’s two chances left to celebrate Kankakee Municipal Band’s 70th year of bringing music to the area.

The band will perform its second-to-last concert of the season at 7 p.m. tonight, with the theme Audience Conducting Night, featuring soloists Brianna Harris and Justin Gund. The food vendor on site will be Mac’s BBQ.

The final show is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 8, with the theme Broadway at the Movies. The food vendor on site will be Candy & Cake.

Made up of 50 members and 11 sections, the band consists of all local volunteer musicians.

In the off season, many of the members participate in other area bands including the River Valley Wind Ensemble.

All concerts are held at the Don Palzer Bandshell at Bird Park. The park is bordered on the east by the Kankakee River, on the west by Wall Street, on the north by Court Street (Illinois Route 17), and on the south by Station Street.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Limited bleacher space is available. Restrooms are available.

All band concerts are free and open to the public. Vehicles should enter the park from Wall Street and exit from Station Street.

For more information on Kankakee Municipal Band, go to the website <a href="https://www.kankakeeband.org" target="_blank">kankakeeband.org</a>, Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a> or Instagram <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kankakeemunicipalband" target="_blank">instagram.com/kankakeemunicipalband</a>.