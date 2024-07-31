Public hearing to be held on proposed $19.2 million Aqua rate increase

BOURBONNAIS — Those interested in gaining information, voicing objection or showing support for an Aqua Illinois rate increase should circle Thursday on their calendar.

The Illinois Commerce Commission will be holding a public forum from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Wisner Auditorium at Olivet Nazarene University to receive public comment on the proposed rate increase for water and sewer service by Aqua Illinois.

Aqua filed a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission in January to increase the rate it charges for water.

If the rate request is granted in full as filed, an average monthly residential wastewater and water bill would increase by $29.91 to a total of $152.87, according to a public notice issued by Aqua Illinois.

The estimated bill would vary based on meter size, usage volume and other public charges.

Customers who only get water services from Aqua would see their bills go up by $8.50 per month. The total rate increase asked for the areas Aqua serves is $19.2 million.

AARP Illinois and the Citizens Utility Board urged state regulators to reject Aqua Illinois’ proposed rate-hike request on Monday at an ICC public forum in Crystal Lake, according to a joint news release from AARP and CUB.

They argued that rate increase was excessive, unjust and unreasonable.

Aqua Illinois last asked for a rate increase on May 1, 2017, according to a previous public notice. This current request is undergoing the review by ICC as part of the process. The approximate date of the rate change, if approved by the ICC, is Dec. 2.

“Aqua Illinois is committed to best serving our customers,” Aqua Illinois President Dave Carter said a statement in earlier published reports. “This change to our rate structure, the first in six and a half years, helps ensure we maintain quality water and wastewater services for years to come.

“We’re continuing to invest in our systems, and we appreciate the support and understanding from our customers as we work together to make improvements to our local communities,” Carter said.

Aqua provides water and wastewater service to areas in Kankakee, Vermilion, Will, Boone, Knox, Lake, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Ogle, Winnebago, McHenry and Champaign counties in Illinois.

In the news release, CUB and AARP also said that Aqua’s service-quality issues have added to customer frustration, including unacceptable levels of lead in drinking water in University Park in 2019, a water outage in Lake County in 2023 and a boil order in July in Hawthorn Woods.

An ICC staff member will preside over the Thursday hearing. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the public hearing may contact Jim Zolnierek, of the ICC, at 217-785-5278.

ONU is at 1 University Ave. in Bourbonnais, and the Wisner Auditorium is adjacent to the Weber Leadership Center. There is parking outside the Wisner building as well as a parking lot for the Weber Leadership Center.