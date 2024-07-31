Let the filings begin for the April consolidated election

Though most political attention is eaten up by the presidential election, local elections also are on the calendar.

If candidate filings necessitate, there will a consolidated primary election held on Feb. 25, 2025, Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County Clerk, announced on Monday.

The consolidated election will be held April 1, 2025.

Kankakee County will hold elections for offices including city and village officeholders, township supervisors, clerks, trustees and road commissioners, school board members and district trustees, park district trustees and library trustees. Referenda may also be held.

Petition packets and filing information may be found at the county clerk’s website at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.com/all-forms">kankakeecountyclerk.com/all-forms/</a>.

Candidates for the consolidated primary election could begin circulating petitions beginning Tuesday. Candidates for the consolidated election may begin petition circulation Aug. 20.

“It’s extremely important that prospective candidates learn about the qualifications and requirements for a particular office, gather enough valid signatures and correctly submit the necessary paperwork so they don’t get removed from the ballot,” Hendrickson said. “Many potential candidates aren’t always familiar with the process and make mistakes that jeopardize their candidacies.”

Candidates running for an office will submit their paperwork with the appropriate local election authority (village clerk, township clerk, park, library and community college secretaries or their designee). Candidates for school board will submit their paperwork to the county clerk’s office.

Prospective candidates must file their petitions between Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 for the consolidated primary election and between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 for the consolidated election.