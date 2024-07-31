Armour Road bridge reopens

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify when the bridge reopened to traffic.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — The two-year Armour Road bridge is back in operation as all lanes were reopened to traffic July 23.

The project began in April 2022, but was halted later in the year when there became a problem with the piers that support the bridge structure.

"There is still some electrical work remaining to turn on lights and update the traffic signals but otherwise only minor cleanup throughout the jobsite," Lindy Casey, Marketing and Public Engagement Manager for Bourbonnais, said.

The $5.9-million project consisted of reconstructing the bridge.

The state will add 13-feet-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also would add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.

The bridge reconstruction project came after the structure received a rating of eight out of 100 points for bridge quality within the past yiear. Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said 100 is a rating given to a new bridge.

Bourbonnais officials said 11,000 vehicles travel daily on the bridge.