Mother-son duo bring bakery dream to reality with Cakes & Goodies

While other kids were busy playing house during childhood, Dylan Decker was playing business.

It’s likely playtime would conclude with a sweet treat that his mom, Gina Decker, baked in the family’s kitchen, as she describes baking as her “happy place.”

Though playtime was many years ago, business and baking now go hand-in-hand in the form of Cakes & Goodies, a bakery business initially born in Gina’s home before becoming a brick-and-mortar business in July 2023 at Northfield Square mall, where it just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

While Gina does most of the baking, Dylan is at her side overseeing the business end.

“This was our dream forever,” said Dylan, 30, who lives in Tinley Park with husband, David.

He and Gina, 52, of Bourbonnais, agree they are not in it for the money but for the love of providing sweet treats to the community.

“For me, I get more satisfaction when I see that 5-year-old coming in and picking up his cake … that smile on his face does more for me than knowing how much they’re paying for it,” Gina said, noting “the ‘oohs’ and the ‘aahs’ remind me of why I do it.”

Dylan added it doesn’t matter if it’s a new customer or someone they’ve known for years, “we take every transaction seriously.”

<strong>BAKING UP BUSINESS</strong>

When Dylan and his brother, Branden (who lends a hand at Cakes & Goodies when needed), were growing up, Gina liked to bake from home while also working part time at Jewel in Bourbonnais. When one of the cake decorators on staff broke her wrist, Gina was brought to the front lines.

“I never knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said, adding she was self-taught and never went to any classes.

She would eventually work for Nana’s Cakery before the family moved for a time to California. Upon the family’s return, Gina worked as a cake decorator at Kmart. Her endeavor with Cakes & Goodies marks her first-ever full-time job, and she certainly is putting in the hours.

She approximates that she bakes six hours per day, six days per week. Including help from her apprentice, Isabel, the bakery sells between 600 and 700 cookies per week. And that’s just a fraction of the confection concoctions that move through the doors of the mall-based location (situated across from Kansai) and that are purchased at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market every weekend from May to October.

Theirs is a rotating menu that features new delights each week — from custom cupcakes and cake pops to tarts. Cakes & Goodies also offers specialty cakes, cookies and more for any occasion, from birthdays to weddings to divorce parties.

The most popular item — which never leaves the menu — is Mom’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, a staple in Gina’s recipe book for decades.

“It’s a simple recipe I’ve always loved,” she said.

As for their personal favorites, Dylan is partial to the chocolate-caramel-pretzel cookie, which is a variation on Mom’s Chocolate Chip but featuring the salty-sweetness of pretzel and caramel. Gina enjoys the apple pie tart, which features a combination of different fresh-cut apples, homemade streusel and iced with a cinnamon glaze. She describes it as apple pie in a cookie form.

In an effort to cater to anyone who walks through their doors, the menu also features gluten- and vegan-friendly items that go past the traditional vanilla and chocolate offerings.

“We like to have really out-there stuff, like an apple streusel or a brownie with cream cheese that’s [allergy friendly],” Gina said. “Something different all the time.”

<strong>‘IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL’</strong>

Dylan said he and his mom have “a lot of big ideas” and constantly are working to make their space and their menu as fun and inventive as possible. Walking into Cakes & Goodies is almost like stepping back in time with an aesthetic flair from the 1960s and ‘70s, equipped with music from the era.

Dylan explained he wanted it to feel like stepping into Grandma’s house — a grandma who just happens to be obsessed with pink.

Because of Gina’s expertise in baking and Dylan’s prowess with the business and marketing ends, the company has seen steady support from the community.

Dylan said two things set them apart from other bakeries: they’re “very old school” and “very hands on.”

Both mother and son agree that they couldn’t do this without the other at their side.

“She is the definition of a badass,” Dylan said of his mother, sharing that she did most of the construction in the store front and built stands for the farmers’ market. “She’s worked very hard to get to this point.”

Trying to evade tears of joy from her son’s compliment, Gina said Dylan encouraging her to make a baking Instagram two years ago took her on “a roller coaster of crazy, fun, exciting, what’s next?”

“I was always in my own way,” she said. “He came along and pushed me. …There’s absolutely no way I could do this without him.”

The two agreed that the business happened naturally and reiterated that it’s not about the money.

“We’re in it for the long haul.”

It’s clear the duo is living into the message printed on the colorful potholders hanging on the wall: “Don’t be afraid of whisks.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, follow @cakesngoodies_ on Instagram and Cakes & Goodies on Facebook.