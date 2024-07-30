Merchant Street MusicFest attendance exceeds 8,000

Downtown Kankakee’s Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square was the place to be this past weekend as thousands of people rocked out at the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

The event is spearheaded by the Kankakee Public Library, and director Allison Beasley reported a total attendance of 8,033 people between the two-day festival.

The total amount of wristbands sold was 6,283, meaning the remaining 1,750 were given to sponsors and volunteers.

Beasley said the bulk of attendance was Saturday, with 5,000 people at the festival.

“This was one of our best Saturdays in the past few years,” she said. “We had our highest attendance at the Hill Stage ever on Saturday night.”

The Hill Stage, one of the three stages at the festival, is at the far end of Festival Square and Saturday night was filled to the brim with people cheering on headliner Local H.

Headlining the main stage — Merchant Street Stage — on Saturday was Vertical Horizon.

Beasley said, “This was the year of collabs” with several local collaborations happening with the festival. The collaborations included:

• BrickStone Brewery and Knack Brewing & Fermentations brewing the MSMF-exclusive beer, Green Chairs, which Beasley said “is an homage to the Hill Stage.”

• Bri Haug, owner of Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley, created a special design for merch.

• Local artist Andy Palmer, of APalm Creations, created the giant 3D wood letters spelling “MSMF” that greeted people as they entered the festival. During the weekend, people could be seen taking photos with the colorful letters.