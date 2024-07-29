The need for more bilingual employees stressed for county government

KANKAKEE — At Wednesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee meeting, Treasurer Nick Africano said he has a temporary employee who speaks fluent Spanish, but her tenure ends mid-September.

“It’s really interesting to watch because the Spanish speaker, they can already see the look in the eyes of the person that’s coming up to the desk and understands and greets them in Spanish,” he said. “It’s seamless, and I think it makes everybody more comfortable, and it certainly makes everything flow better. Everybody knows that we have a growing Hispanic population, so more and more, it’ll be helpful.”

The county clerk’s office does employ one full-time bilingual employee, Vi Torres, as a deputy clerk, and she has been working for a year after serving as a temporary employee in 2023 for Africano. Torres speaks Spanish and part of her job is interpreting when needed.

“We’re all service departments,” said County Clerk Dan Hendrickson. “We can see that there’s a growing need to have bilingual speakers in order for us to provide the best service to all the people in the county.”

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 12,500 Kankakee County residents are of Hispanic or Latino origin, or 11% of the population. That’s up from 10,167, or 9%, in 2010 and 4,958, or 4.8%, in 2020.

As the county’s Hispanic population continues to grow, Spanish-speaking residents visit the administration building to conduct business with the clerk’s office as well as treasurer, assessor, recorder or planning and zoning departments, there sometimes can be a language barrier.

“We’re happy to share [Torres] with the other departments,” Hendrickson said. “It just gets to a point sometimes where we’ve got to make sure that we’ve got our work taken care of first. So far we haven’t had an issue with sharing Vi [Torres], but I can see where in the future there’s going to be more and more of a need [for interpreters].”

Africano said an interpreter is an invaluable employee to have in his office and stressed the need for more interpreters inside the Kankakee County’s administration building at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

“What happens a lot of times you see they’ll bring a child with them,” he said. “Maybe it’s during the school year and they’re missing school because they need their child to interpret. So, I think it’s important for us to make sure that we continue to employ a fluent Spanish speaker and to educate the public that we have that and so there’s no need to be concerned.”

Africano said he’s spoken to County Administrator Anita Speckman about the need for more bilingual employees, and board member Patricia Polk suggested reaching out to Olivet Nazarene University about hiring an intern to work for the county. Speckman said there are no vacancies in those departments currently and to bring on additional employees would need approval.

“We do discuss it as openings occur,” Speckman said. “And yes, we have specifically recruited bilingual employees. We’ll list it in the job postings. … As openings occur, then we would actively recruit bilingual applicants.”

Board member Steve Hunter said the county likely will have to think about making the jobs more attractive.

“It’s important, and that’s a special skill set,” he said. “Possessing those skills would require maybe additional compensation.”