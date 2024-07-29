Park clean-ups set for 7 Saturdays

KANKAKEE — The Currents of Kankakee is hosting park clean-ups from 9-11 a.m. on various dates for communities that will benefit from the build-up of the riverfront.

• Aug. 3 at Jeffers Park, West Water Street and South Third Avenue.

• Aug. 17 at Alpiner Park, South Sixth Avenue and West Merchant Street.

• Aug. 31 at Fisherman Park, 101 Kennedy Drive.

• Sept. 14 at Legion Park, South Sixth Avenue and West Hickory Street.

• Sept. 28 at Beckman Park, at Cobb Boulevard and South Osborn.

• Oct. 5 will be Cobb Park, corner of Cobb Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue.

• Oct. 19 will be Pirate Park, 3400 Pirate Road.

For more information, contact bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com.