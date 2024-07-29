Merchant Street MusicFest returns with "Love, Peace, & Good Vibes"

Love, peace and good vibes flowed throughout downtown Kankakee as Merchant Street MusicFest returned under that theme during the weekend.

The two-day festival at the Harold & Jean Minor Festival Square featured three stages jam packed with more than 30 musical performers as well as food, drink, art and family-friendly activities.

This year’s event was headlined Saturday by Vertical Horizon, best known for their 1999 hit “Everything You Want,” on the Merchant Street Stage as Local H, known for its Mainstream Rock hit “Bound for the Floor,” closed down the Hill Street stage.

Headlining the main stage Friday night was Verzatile, a group out of Chicago, while Them Coulee Boys, a folk band from Wisconsin, closed it out on the hill.

Chicago’s Nick Moss Band and Kankakee’s Fuzzy Jeffries headlined the Platform Stage on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

From local favorites to regional and national acts, the festival’s overall lineup brings a wide range of genres each year, offering a little something for everyone to enjoy.