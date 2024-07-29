Kankakee County Fair kicks off Wednesday

Running July 31 to Aug. 4 is the annual Kankakee County Fair featuring five days of family-friendly activities. The event, set at 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, offers free parking. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. The fair will end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, go to kankakeefair.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

• 8 a.m. — Creative Arts/Ag Building opens.

• 9 a.m. — Creative Arts (Open and Junior); farm corps, art, culinary hobbies, collections, floriculture, horticulutre.

• 10 a.m. — Dairy cattle show (4-H) in the Cattle Show Arena.

• 11 a.m. — Poultry and Wildlife Show (4-H) in the Poultry Barn.

• Noon — Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display.

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens; Expo Center open with commercial exhibits.

• 4 p.m. — 4-H Bunnies on Parade costume contest in the Rabbit Barn.

• 5 p.m. — Garden Tractor Rodeo (4-H) in Implement Area.

• 6:15 p.m. — Hot Laps at Kankakee County Speedway

• 7 p.m. — Kankakee County Speedway laps.

• 8 p.m. — DJ/Audio Express in the Budweiser Pavilion.

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

• 7 a.m. — Ag breakfast.

• 8:30 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (4-H) in the Horse Show Arena.

• 9 a.m. — Market Gilt Show (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Swine Show Arena, followed by Barrow Show (4-H); Dairy and Boer Goat Shows (4-H) in Goat Show Arena; Beef Show (4-H) in Cattle Show Arena.

• Noon — Community Center Building opens with antique tractors on display.

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens; Expo Center open with commercial exhibits; Rabbit Show (4-H) in Rabbit Barn.

• 3:30 p.m. — Sheep Show (Junior and 4-H) in Sheep Show Arena.

• 6 p.m. Horse and Pony Shows (Adult and Junior).

• 7 p.m. — Extreme School Bus Figure 8 in the Grandstand.

• 8 p.m. — Back Paiges perform in Budweiser Pavilion.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

• 8 a.m. — Poultry and Wildlife Shows (Open and Junior) in the Poultry Barn.

• 9 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (Adult and Junior) in Horse Show Arena; Beef Cattle Shows (Open and Junior) in Cattle Show Arena; Dairy Goat Show (Open) followed by Boer Goat Show (Open and Junior) in Goat Show Arena; Breeding Swine Show (Open, Junior and 4-H) in Swine Show Arena followed by Barrow Show (Open and Junior).

• Noon — Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display.

• 3 p.m. — Carnival opens; Expo Center open with commercial exhibits.

• 4 p.m. — Rabbit Show (Junior) in Rabbit Arena.

• 5 p.m. — Gaming Horse Show (Open) in the Horse Show Arena.

• 6:30 p.m. Showman of Showman (4-H) Cattle Show Arena.

• 7:30 p.m. — Best One’s Demolition Derby in Grandstands.

• 8:30 p.m. — The South Side Social Club performs in the Budweiser Pavilion.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

• 8 a.m. — Rabbit Show (Open) in Rabbit Arena.

• 8:30 a.m. — Sheep Show (Open) Sheep Show Arena.

• 9 a.m. — Horse and Pony Shows (Adult and Junior) in the Horse Show Arena.

• 11 a.m. — I.S.P Truck and Tractor Show in Grandstands.

• Noon — Expo Center Building/Commercial Exhibits Open; Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display; Cornhole Tournament in the Budweiser Pavilion.

• 1 p.m. — Carnival special; Livestock Auction (4-H) in Cattle Show Arena.

• 2 p.m. — Games and Speed Open Horse Show (Open) in Horse Show Arena.

• 4 p.m. — Nashville Electric Company performs in Budweiser Pavilion.

• 7 p.m. — IPRA Championship Rodeo in the Grandstands.

• 8:30 p.m. — John David Daily performs in Budweiser Pavilion.

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

• 9:30 a.m. — Antique tractor pulls.

• 10 a.m. — IL IBRA Horse Show in the Horse Show Arena.

• Noon — Expo Center Building/Commercial Exhibits Open; Community Center Building Opens with antique tractors on display.

• 1 p.m. — Carnival special.

• 2 p.m. — Ag Olympics in the Cattle Show Arena.

• 6 p.m. — Acme’s Beater Bonanza for cars and trucks and Circle Track Demolition Derby.