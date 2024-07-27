State agency checks on Perry Farm Park animals

BRADLEY — An investigator from the Illinois Department of Agriculture paid a visit Monday to Perry Farm Park.

It was an unannounced visit to check on the health and care of the farm animals, Bourbonnais Township Park District Commissioners learned Monday during their monthly meeting.

Director of Parks and Facilities Joe Galloy explained to the board the investigator told him they had received a complaint about treatment of the animals.

Galloy said the investigator told him everything seemed to be in order. He will make a report next week.

“It shows we are in good standing,” board president Dave Zinanni said.

A Department of Agriculture investigator for the Bureau of Animal Health and Welfare was at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais on July 22, 2024, in response to a complaint received by the Department, Lori Harlan, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said in an email response inquiring about the visit.

“No violations of an Act administered by the Department were found during the investigator’s site visit,” Harlan said.

Galloy said Bobo, Perry Farm’s resident potbelly pig, got a piece of steel wire stuck between two teeth. Bobo attempted to remove the wire.

“Joe called the [veterinarian], and he came over and treated Bobo,” BTPD Executive Director Mike O’Shea said.

<strong>ANIMAL IN PAIN</strong>

A video posted July 8 on Facebook showed potbelly pig Bobo squealing and moving around in the area where the animals roam near a barn.

“So I heard this animal in Perry Farm [and] I thought he was just being loud till I walked up and found that his mouth was stuck in his fence. Poor BoBo was screaming for help,” Mitzi Rose Bischoff said on Facebook.

“Tell me why I heard him from the playground, but all the workers that were around him did nothing for the whole 20 min I heard it?”

Galloy said park staff were in the area working and checked on Bobo.

“That pig is obviously crying for help. … What a shame for the workers not to do anything and just brush it off like it’s nothing and the fact that that poor pig was bleeding after it freed itself,” Stephanie Lanea said in a Facebook post.

A petition was started on <a href="https://www.change.org" target="_blank">change.org</a> demanding the closure of the animal farm at the park because of neglect.

As of Thursday, 557 people had signed the petition.

There was a claim the animals do not have water. However, there is water in the barn for the animals.

“These are animals; they do what they want,” Galloy said.

There are two lean-tos the animals can use as well as the barn, Galloy said.

This year is no different than others regarding people complaining about the treatment of animals, an BTPD official said.

“We get calls every year. ‘The sheep are dying laying out there. There is no water. They are panting. Why don’t we take them inside?’ You can’t make them go inside,” BTPD Deputy Director Amanda Langlois said.

<strong>TURNBERRY POND</strong>

In June, heavy rains and hot, humid conditions led to a fish kill in the Turnberry pond.

The larger fish in the shallow pond died. It was caused by a lack of oxygen, BTPD Executive Director Michael O’Shea said.

Algae took over about half of the pond surface, he said.

Since the incident, the pond has been treated three times by Lake and Pond Biologists, which is based in Indiana, O’Shea said.

The treatment cuts down the algae and allows for sun rays to reach the lower depths of the pond. Rowe’s Reel Justice fishing program hosted an event at Turnberry. Those fishing were snagging the smaller fish.

O’Shea said in the fall, the park district pond will be restocked.