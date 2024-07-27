KLASEY: The Kankakee High School Story, Part 1

On the evening of June 9, 1966, the 412 members of Kankakee High School’s graduating class of 1966 filed across the stage of the East Junior High School Gymnasium to receive their diplomas. As the final graduate left the platform, a century of Kankakee High School history came to an end.

Three months later, on Sept. 8, 1966, a new school year began with some 1,500 students passing through the doors of Kankakee’s two new high schools, Eastridge and Westview.

Kankakee’s high school history can be traced back to 1866, when classes were held in a building at Chestnut Street and Indiana Avenue. After an 11-year period (1867-1878) in a former church at Dearborn Avenue and Merchant Street, the “high school department” moved to classrooms on the third floor of Central School, one block to the east at Merchant and Indiana.

In 1903, the “high school department” became Kankakee High School, as its 170 students began attending classes in a new building erected on the northeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Station Street.

Dr. C.F. Smith, president of the board of education, told the Kankakee Daily Times, “Many Kankakee people believed that a High School was an unnecessary luxury and that if any students desired to secure a higher education than a graduation from the eighth or common school grades, they should be ‘sent away’ to school. But considered from a cold, financial standpoint, even then the cost of a High School would be much cheaper than sending the children out of the city.”

<strong>AN INDUSTRIAL BOOM</strong>

That first “Kankakee High School” building was outgrown within a quarter century. In 1927, students reported to a new building at 240 Warren Avenue on what was then Kankakee’s eastern edge. That substantial three-story red brick structure would serve the community’s high school students for 39 years, until that final graduation ceremony on June 9, 1966.

In the years following World War II, Kankakee experienced an industrial “boom” as new factories were built and existing plants expanded. Returning soldiers married and started families, and many new residents were attracted by the availability of jobs. U.S. Census records showed the city population increasing from 22,241 in 1940 to 25,856 in 1950, then to 27,666 in 1960.

The need for additional school facilities in Kankakee School District 111 became obvious, and in 1947, voters approved a bond issue to erect two junior high schools and add classrooms to some existing buildings. By the mid-1950s, school space was again tight. Referring to the 1947 bond issue, a 1955 article in the Kankakee Daily Journal noted that “Rapidly growing enrollments have used up every one of the classrooms built at that time.”

On Feb. 6, 1955, the Daily Journal reported that “A school building program and an educational fund tax referendum won approval by margins of more than two to one …. The proposals will enable the district to construct three new grade schools and additions to seven existing schools, and obtain funds to handle its increasing enrollments.”

Among the planned expansions were additions to the East and West Junior High School buildings that had been erected some five years earlier.

<strong>ENROLLMENT SURGE</strong>

Despite the erection of new schools and the addition of classrooms, student enrollments again threatened to overwhelm the available facilities in 1961. “We’re loaded!” School Superintendent Walter W. Knecht told the Daily Journal, citing an enrollment of 6,559 students. High school enrollment (grades 10-12) was 1,133; junior high (grades 7-9) was 1,467, and elementary (grades 1-6) was 3,959.

On Oct. 16, 1961, Superintendent Knecht presented the District 111 school board with a plan for a $3 million school building program; the board scheduled a referendum on the plan for March 3, 1962. The plan would add a third junior high school building, convert the light wells in the high school building to classroom space, and add classrooms to several elementary schools. If passed, the building program would increase the tax bill for local households by 11%.

A citizens’ group called the Committee of 500 was formed to work for passage of the plan. As the March 3 referendum date approached, the group issued a statement outlining the effect on students if the measure was defeated: “At present, the junior-senior high schools are 270 students over capacity and by the fall of 1962, they will be about 400 students over capacity. This is the last year that we can operate without going to a staggered year-round plan and double sessions.”

A record number of voters turned out on March 3, 1962, to soundly defeat the $3 million proposal by a 5,204 to 2,788 margin. Superintendent Knecht told the Daily Journal, “Defeat today certainly is going to mean an extended school day in the high school next fall.”

Eight months later, on Nov. 13, the school board announced it would try again. The board scheduled a somewhat scaled-back proposal ($2.45 million vs $3 million) for a Dec. 15, 1962 referendum.

At the next school board meeting, on Nov. 26, Kankakee High School Principal Carl L. Dillow presented the tentative “split shift” schedule that would go into effect the following school year.

All high school students (grades 10-12) would have four hours of academic subjects and one hour of physical education each day. The school day for juniors and seniors would begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 11:55 a.m., while the sophomores would attend class from 12:30 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. All students would be scheduled for a lunch period from 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As they had done on March 3, Kankakee voters rejected the Dec. 15 building plan proposal. The December turnout of 6,253 was considerably lower than the 8,112 that had voted in March, but the margin of defeat was far smaller than in the earlier vote. In December, only 411 more citizens voted “no” than “yes,” compared to March, when the number of “no” votes was 2,416 greater than the “yes” ballots.

Hoping for a “third time’s the charm” outcome, the District 111 board tried again on March 9, 1963, presenting the same $2.45 million plan that had been rejected on Dec. 15. Although the spread of “no” vs. “yes” votes was only 273, the plan was once again turned down.

<strong>Next week:</strong> Kankakee High School Story, Part 2.

After Kankakee High School opened in new facilities on Warren Avenue in 1927, what happened to its previous home at Indiana Avenue and Station Street?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The building became “Departmental School” (a junior high school serving seventh- and eighth-grade students). Departmental School was destroyed in a spectacular fire on Feb. 2, 1946.