'Don't feel like a hero' says Wyllie who assists in river searches

Through his dark sunglasses, Dennis Wyllie stared out into the waters flowing by inside the banks of the Kankakee River.

Exactly one week from the frantic July 16 afternoon hours when a 6-year-old Kankakee boy went into the river immediately east of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, Wyllie returned to the scene for the first time.

Brilliant sunshine filled the sky just as it did on that fateful day. There was only a calm breeze, just like there had been July 16.

It was different, however. Far different.

The large gathering of family, friends, police officers, firefighters and dive team members was nowhere to be found.

Wyllie was almost alone. His thoughts were his only companion.

The 41-year-old St. Anne journeyman lineman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 9 was standing in a place where he finds so much joy, so much pleasure, so much relief.

In the days since he aided in the river search for the youngster, Jamir Frazier, Wyllie has received numerous telephone calls and text messages. Callers have told him he is a hero.

He simply responds he is not.

“I don’t feel like a hero at all,” he said. “… A hero would have saved him.”

He went on: “I’m just a fisherman who’s spent a lot of money on toys.”

The toy he referenced is his 17.5-foot bass boat. He said he is a fisherman who has great sonar equipment he can use to locate schools of fish — bass preferably.

He is so skilled with the use of his sonar fish-finding equipment he has been called to the scene of three Kankakee River searches. He has been successful in the task put before him each time.

Two of those incidents have taken place this summer where the river travels through the Kankakee city limits.

His skills with his sonar fish-finding system resulted in the recovery of 58-year-old Roger Brooks, who fell out of a boat near the South Schuyler Avenue bridge in the early afternoon of June 22 and drowned.

He also was called to the scene last week by Kankakee County sheriff deputies to aid in the search for Jamir.

He again was successful.

<strong>WHAT IS SUCCESS?</strong>

It is difficult, however, to attached to word “success” when a life-saving search transitions to a recovery operation.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey doesn’t mince words. When Downey was told Wyllie shunned the hero tag, he balked at such a notion.

“Unfortunately, when he gets involved, a tragedy has taken place,” Downey explained. “That’s not easy for anybody. But to get that recovery before having to call in a dive team — that’s a huge help.”

“We can use a lot more Dennis Wyllies,” Downey said while acknowledging the number of those who have responded to aid in river searches.

Downey said Wyllie’s deep Kankakee River knowledge is just as valuable as his sonar system. Through years of boating and fishing, he is uniquely familiar with potential locations of where to search for a body.

In short, Wyllie comes to a search with more than just a hunch.

“I know he disagrees with the ‘hero’ label, but he is able to bring closure to an unfortunate incident,” Downey said. “His assistance was immediate to this family. That’s what I would call a hero.”

<strong>FISHERMAN AT HEART</strong>

Wyllie quickly noted his skill with the sonar is based on his desire to catch fish. Joy to Wyllie is reeling in a 3- or 4-pound largemouth bass. He was awarded third place in this year’s Kankakee River Fishing Derby for his 2-pound, 3-ounce largemouth, which he caught in the Momence area.

“I’m a bass fisherman or whatever will bite,” he chuckled.

His goal is to get out on his boat and cast his line at least once per week. He fishes year-round. When the ice covers the river, he switches to ice fishing.

Again, Wyllie gazed out to flowing river. He adjusted his cap. Sometimes, words become more difficult.

“I didn’t see myself doing this,” he said.

It was in February 2019 when a person went into the Kankakee River waters near the Indiana-Illinois state line. Authorities were unable to locate the victim.

Some Kankakee County sheriff deputies knew Wyllie and his sonar skill. They reached out. He agreed to help.

About 10 minutes after his boat reached the area where Wyllie thought the victim could have been, his sonar confirmed his suspicion.

He became an asset to law enforcement.

In June, when Brooks went into the river, Wyllie was called. The location just east of the dam was the targeted area. Again, with an idea of where Brooks might have been, he worked his sonar system.

About five minutes into the search, the body was found.

As quickly as Wyllie appears on the scene and performs his search, he disappears. He doesn’t stick around for a pat or two on the back. He guides his boat back to his Dodge pickup and trailer, loads up and heads home.

Regarding the July search for the young boy, Wyllie said he had a good idea of where he might have been.

He described the river where he found the boy as “slack water.” In simple terms, this area was outside of the river’s current.

Boat searches were fanning out, but Wyllie had a strong belief the boy was in this spot, perhaps 50 to 75 feet from the dock he had been playing on.

This search took about 20 minutes.

<strong>WILLING TO HELP</strong>

His sonar views what is below the water line. A 12-inch monitor mounted in the boat provides the image. As Wyllie guides the sonar unit, his eyes are in frequent contact with the monitor.

The unit is so refined he can watch fish swimming. He noted there are fishing tournaments that ban such devices.

“Whatever I’m pointing at, I can see,” he said.

He helped raise $3,000 for a sonar unit for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources local team. He also has heard from the Kankakee Fire Department about such a unit.

While having the equipment is one thing, knowing how to use it is another. He said he will train rescue units on how to use it. He will offer his guidance at no charge.

Regarding the attention he has gained in these past weeks, Wyllie admitted it is something he did not anticipate.

He is well aware there are people watching him work. It can be a little unsettling.

When he receives a call from law enforcement that his skills are needed, he simply heads for home to get his boat. He drops it into the river and heads to the site.

Anxiety begins to collect in his body.

“I didn’t get nervous until I got here,” he said of the July search. “The area is filled with people. I know they are watching everything. I feel pressure. It’s very intimidating.”

At the same time, he is well aware a very serious job is at hand.

“I feel obligated to finding them,” Wyllie said.

Wyllie said after a few passes of the boat club area, he felt confident he had located Jamir. He was in water about 8-feet deep.

While his monitor was showing Wyllie what was near, he maintained an expressionless face. He did not want to alert anyone of what he had found until the dive team would make it to the site.

As with the June recovery, after the dive team got to the site, Wyllie abandoned the location. His job was done.

“I’m just grateful in letting them get their closure and peace of mind,” he said. “It has to be horrible wondering where your family member is. … I’m just here to help.”

<strong>WIFE WAITS, WONDERS</strong>

Wyllie calls his wife, Jennifer, a Bourbonnais hair stylist, to let her know he has been summoned. He is headed home for the boat.

She does not ask for details. She is aware he has plenty on mind.

Jennifer said there is no dispute that when her husband heads to a search, he will remain on site until it is brought to a conclusion.

“He is on a mission. I know he will be there until he finds the body,” she said.

The most recent search was more difficult — not because of the location nor the conditions but because it was a small child.

When she returned home that evening, her husband already was there.

“I asked ‘Are you good?’ He said he was,” Jennifer said.

She is well aware he does not take to being called a hero.

“He said, ‘I’m not a hero. If I was a hero, I would have found that kid before he died,’” she said was his rationale.

“He’s a man of few words,” Jennifer added. “He knows his work does bring some peace to the family.”

While he might not feel like one, Jennifer sure views her husband as a hero. She keeps that largely to herself.

“I’m very proud of him, absolutely,” she said. “He’s a very strong, intelligent man. And he knows that river.”