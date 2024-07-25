$129 million in property tax collected

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County is more than halfway home in its collection of property taxes for this year with $129 million in the coffers that will be disbursed this week to 202 taxing bodies.

Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano reported at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee that the $129 million collected represents 56% of what is due in property tax.

“I look back in the last two years, we’re exactly where we are, where we’ve been,” he said. “We’re not seeing any delinquencies more or less than normal.”

The first installment was due in late June, and the second installment is due Sept. 5.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank my staff for the incredible work they do,” Africano said. “They do it with a smile on their face and good cheer. It’s important to me, and I think it’s important to our county customer service. Sometimes in bureaucracies it can be lacking, and just what I witnessed on the first floor, it’s not lacking down there.”

Africano added that the tax disbursements to the 202 taxing bodies is underway and will be completed by Friday “barring any unforeseen complications or issues.”

An added benefit of the money collected sitting in local banks for more than a month, it is accruing interest at a 5% clip, generating money for the county’s general fund.

“In June, we collected $166,000 in interest as opposed to last year of about $2,200, so the sweep accounts that we set up at essentially Midland [States Bank] and First American Bank are doing exactly what we hoped they’d do,” Africano said.

In April of this year, Africano reported that after doing a banking review of the county’s accounts, he was able to set up special funds with Midland States Bank and First American Bank that would pay 4.95% which would nearly double the amount of interest income. They are automatic sweep accounts that will sweep daily from the special fund from the tax collection account into a interest-bearing account as opposed to a money market.

The money is then seamlessly put back into the proper accounts so payments and disbursements can be made.

“It just happens automatically every single day, and obviously it’s paying big dividends,” Africano said. “So, while rates are up, and not everybody likes rates being up, I get it. But while they’re up, hopefully we can put some of this money away.”

<strong>CHOICES PROGRAM</strong>

One option taxpayers in Kankakee County have is the Choices program where they can make property tax payments during the year.

“It’s a partial payment program, where you can pay you taxes kind of like a Christmas Club, and it is getting bigger and bigger every year so we’re happy [with that],” Africano said. “… It’s working for people that they’re able to chunk out their taxes.”

“You can pay monthly and biweekly with that program, right?” asked Colton Ekhoff, chairman of the Finance Committee.

“You can pay daily, weekly, whenever you want,” Africano said.

For more information on how to get started in the Choices program, visit kankakeecountytreasurer.com/choices.