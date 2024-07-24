Ellis Island coming to Bradley

A significant portion of the main buildings from the Ellis Island soon will be immigrating to Bradley.

Specifically, Restoration Works Inc, a longtime Bradley-based business, soon will be undertaking the multi-million-dollar job of stripping and restoring more than 1,500 wood and steel sashes and doors from the historic property.

Restoration Works, a leader in the world of restoration of historic structures, is part of the $100 million complete overhaul of the National Park Service-owned Ellis Island main property.

Ellis Island was the United States entry point for an estimated 12 million southern and eastern European immigrants between 1892 through 1954.

Max Wallace, Restoration Works project manager, when asked to describe the sense of working on Ellis Island property, put it this way.

“It’s a sacred place. It’s hard to feel anything but proud,” he said. “Thousands and millions of people can see this and appreciate it.”

Amazingly, after his more than 50 years of service, the property was basically abruptly abandoned by immigration officials. It was left to rodents, weather and the curious until it fell into such a state of disrepair there was consideration of demolishing the site.

However, a movement began in the 1990s, shortly after the massive refurbishing of the Statue of Liberty, to work to bring the Ellis Island property back to life.

Now known as the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, a movement was launched to restore the administration building and research center.

“For 40 years, it was an abandoned property,” said Gail Wallace, president of Restoration Works, a company which specializes in the restoration of historic wood windows, steel windows, wood doors and wood architectural elements.

Conceding this will be a complicated project and one that will consume the company’s entire 34,000-square-foot facility at 320 S. Forest Ave., in central Bradley, Wallace is like a child waiting for Christmas as she anticipates the first of about 30 truckloads of sashes, windows and doors.

Restoration Works will pick up the materials and transport them to Bradley. When the work is completed, they will truck the precious cargo back to the Ellis Island.

<strong>SEPTEMBER ON ITS WAY</strong>

By late September, Wallace anticipates the concrete floor of her restoration complex will be overwhelmed with Ellis Island materials in need of her company’s craftsmanship.

She acknowledged being overwhelmed with pride and emotion when the company learned in February 2023 it had been selected for this restoration project.

In late September, her team of more than 20 work restoration experts will be focused on the singular project of Ellis Island. She anticipates the project will not be completed until October or November 2025.

The work includes:

• 824 wood windows;

• 225 steel windows;

• 92 combination steel and wood windows;

• 48 wood doors.

The project also will include the restoration of hundreds of pieces of door and window hardware.

“We are a unique company,” she said in a statement of the obvious. “No one else in the country has the capacity we have in restoration.”

<strong>MANY PROJECTS</strong>

Founded in 1982, Restoration Works has been at the fore of projects across the country.

They have worked on restoration projects big and small, from well-known to somewhat under-the-radar. They have worked on the East Coast on windows and sashes on five properties and 756 windows at Ivy League staple Yale University.

The company restored 456 windows at prestigious Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md.

Closer to home, the company has worked on projects from the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Union Hall at Purdue University, Rookery House in Chicago and the Robie House in Chicago to name just a few.

“We are looking forward to being stewards of this property,” said Byron Wallace, Gail’s son and the company’s technical advisor.

The family, of course, lives for restoring historic windows. The family basically has a living love affair with old forest hardwood windows.

“Once you toss ‘em, they are gone,” Max, Gail’s grandson, said. “Once they’re tossed, you can’t get them back.”

<strong>IMPORTANT WORK</strong>

Restoration Works is noted for its high-tech wood-stripping process known as Light Wave Stripper.

The stripper heats the wood to 250 degrees so the paint can be scraped off easily; there is no fuming of the old paint.

The Light Wave Stripper reduces the amount of time it takes to complete the wood-stripping process. Gail Wallace estimates it takes 25% to 33% of the time to do the job than it did with the old process.

Once doors and windows are removed from historic buildings and delivered to the shop, the process begins.

Each door and window from Ellis Island will be marked carefully so each goes back to the exact location from where it was removed from the building.

Some windows and doors will be in good shape; some will not. The pieces will be made square to fit properly, and epoxy will be applied to fill gaps and cracks.

Once all millwork, sanding and glazing is finished and meets the standard Gail Wallace demands, the windows then will be painted and made to look showroom quality.

Simply put, Gail Wallace said she believes once the pieces leave her shop, they are better than the day they were built.

She said when she turned in her project bid, she believed the Bradley business ultimately would be restoring the windows, sashes and doors.

Turns out she was right.

“Everything must be carefully done. Nothing is done from the hip. It is truly amazing to me that we are able to do this out of our little ol’ Kankakee, Illinois,” she said.

She sat back for a moment.

“I feel like we are doing important work. We are saving our heritage.”

Byron agreed and added: “We are honoring the original craftsmanship.”

Ellis Island was America’s largest and most active immigration station. More than 12 million immigrants were processed there.

On average, the inspection process took about three to seven hours. For the vast majority of immigrants, Ellis Island truly was an “Island of Hope,” meaning the first stop on their way to new opportunities and experiences in America.

For the rest, it became the “Island of Tears,” meaning a place where families were separated and individuals were denied entry into the country.