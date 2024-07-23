National Night Out returns Aug. 6, celebrating 17 years of family fun

Celebrate 17 years of family-friendly fun as National Night Out returns to Perry Farm Park on Aug. 6.

Running from 4-9 p.m., this free event for families, held at 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, offers food, activities, live music and more.

Hot dogs and chips will be donated by Walmart, and Meijer is sponsoring a fireworks show. State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will be hosting a giveaway of school supply bags. When accompanied with a parent, school-aged children will be given a school supply bag.

All food, beverages and giveaways are first come, first serve. Food service begins at 5 p.m.

Also at 5 p.m. will be a performance by The Strips, followed by a 7 p.m. performance by The Silhouettes.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a food drive raffle, during which attendees can bring nonperishable food items to enter into a raffle for prizes.

The night also will feature an appearance by a retired player from the Chicago Bears, a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, kiddie carnival rides, fire truck spray and fire safety houses.

Vendor information booths will be on site, including the Chebanse Lodge of St. Anne #429 Freemasons. The Bradley Lions Club and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Leo’s Club will be serving watermelon slices and will provide vision screenings.

The Kankakee Area Police Community is responsible for orchestrating the annual event in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District and local and state police and fire departments.