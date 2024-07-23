A jazzy good time at The Jazz and Family Festival with Orbert Davis

Momence was alive with the sound of jazz Saturday afternoon as an area favorite returned to the stage.

The Jazz and Family Festival, headlined by Momence native Orbert Davis, took over Island Park, where attendees enjoyed children’s games, food trucks and more.

Davis was joined by Bobbi Wilsyn, The Windy City Ramblers featuring Dr. G and the CJP Jazz Academy All Stars, the Olivet Nazarene University Jazz Experience, Eric Hines and Pan Dulce, a Caribbean Jazz Ensemble and Julia Danielle, the 2022 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner.

In a news release before the event, Davis said, “I am so proud of having grown up in Momence. I’ve experienced so much love, joy and friendship during those years. That’s exactly the spirit of the Jazz and Family Festival. … Great music, lots of love and tons of fun.”

Davis is one of Chicago’s “most admired jazz artists,” “Y2k Best Trumpeter in Chicago” and “Chicagoan of the Year for 2002” according to Chicago Magazine. He is an award-winning trumpeter, composer and educator.

He is also the proud co-founder, conductor and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, a jazz orchestra dedicated to bringing together audiences of diverse backgrounds through multi-genre projects.