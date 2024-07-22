Village of Manteno taking donations for schools' clothing Closet

MANTENO — The village of Manteno is now accepting donations for The Closet at both Manteno Middle School and Manteno High School. The Closet is a place where all MMS and MHS students can come and shop for free.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and make a big difference in the lives of our youngest residents,” the village said in a social media post. “Your donations will provide comfort, confidence, and a fresh start for students as they embark on a new school year!”

It’s asked that all donated items are clean and in good condition.

Items sought include:

• Gently used or new clothes for all ages and genders (youth medium to adult XL).

• Shoes and boots.

• Backpacks and school supplies.

• Hygienic products (e.g. deodorant, shampoo, pads, body spray).

Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week at Village Hall, 98 E. Third St.