Walters enters Kankakee mayoral race

KANKAKEE — There are now two announced candidates for the Kankakee mayor’s office in the spring 2025 municipal election.

The second candidate is one of the most recognizable faces in Kankakee. Recently-retired Kankakee schools superintendent Genevra Walters confirmed this week she will enter the race.

Late this week, Walters, 55, confirmed she will seek the office.

She is running under the campaign theme: A Better Kankakee Includes Me.

Walters officially retired from Kankakee School District 111 on June 30 after having led city schools for 10 years.

This past March, Walters was defeated in the Democratic Party primary by Monee resident Billy Morgan for the 79th Illinois State representative district seat. Morgan will face Republican incumbent Jackie Haas.

The 79th District includes portions of four counties, including Kankakee County. Walters edged Morgan in Kankakee County, 999-969.

If needed, a municipal primary election would be held Feb. 25. The municipal election, in which the mayoral race will be held, is April 1.

On July 2, first-term Republican Mayor Chris Curtis announced he would seek a second term.

<strong>ONE KANKAKEE</strong>

A 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School and lifelong resident of Kankakee, Walters said she is not running against Curtis, but rather on the possibilities of what Kankakee can be.

She also said there are two Kankakees when there should be only one.

She stressed she was not talking about race nor gender, but “haves versus have nots.”

There are those who have opportunity, she explained, and those that do not. Those who have access to resources and those that do not.

“I really believe in serving,” she said. “This is my next assignment. Serving as mayor.”

She added: “I’m not running against anyone. I’m running a better Kankakee. For me it’s opportunity to live a safe, productive life in the city.”

<strong>79th RACE ENCOURAGED WALTERS</strong>

Although defeated in the 79th District primary, Walters was encouraged by her home county’s support. She said it was that support which is pushing her forward.

She and numerous supporters had fanned out across the city on a “listening tour” in the past several weeks to determine if there is support for her candidacy. She said they came away energized.

“Kankakee represents so much in the overall fiber of America,” she said. “Love of God, family and country is the common denominator in which we all subscribe to.”

It is with that context, she said, that she is prepared to announce her candidacy.

She will formally announce her candidacy at a July 28 neighborhood block party in the 500 block of North Dearborn Avenue. This area in the 1st Ward is where Walters was raised.

“But my run for mayor is birthed from over 20 years as an educator of our children, 10 years as superintendent, 18 years as a mom and 55 years as Kankakee-born American,” she said.

Walters said the run is about “tearing down the walls that divide our town.”

“The divided walls of economic development, access to quality health care, public safety, senior and youth programs and intervention can no longer be tolerated,” she said. “These issues transcend race, gender and class, but more so create a block and a not-so-pleasant stain on geography.”

Walters earned her bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She gained a educational doctorate from Illinois State University.

She began her educational career as a Kankakee schools social worker, followed by roles as a Kankakee High School assistant principal and Mark Twain Elementary School principal.

In 2001, she moved to the SPEED Special Education School District 802, Chicago Heights, serving first as the human resource director and then as superintendent in January 2008.

She returned to the Kankakee school district for the 2014-15 school year.