Showing off at the Iroquois County Fair

Cattle, sheep, goats and swine helped kick off the 2024 Iroquois County Fair this week.

Youth of all ages would try their hand in agriculture competitions at the show barn ahead of nightly entertainment and carnival fun.

Tuesday night’s opening ceremonies featured the Queen and Little Miss Pageant, with Jahni Lavicka being named 2024 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen and Riley Willms being named 2024 Little Miss Iroquois County.

Events continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds near Crescent City, at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.

Saturday opens with horse shows and shows for beef, sheep, swine, goat and rabbit, followed by the annual tractor drive departing at 8 a.m. The day continues with pedal tractor pulls starting at 1 p.m., a goat costume lead class at 3 p.m., barn tours at 4 p.m. and a Christian music concert with Colton Dixon and Natalie Layne at 7 p.m.

Sunday will feature an all faith church service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a tractor pull and car show at noon, a sheep costume lead class at 1 p.m. and car show awards at 3 p.m.

Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with exhibits being released at 2 p.m. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival from 1 p.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.

The Kankakee County Fair starts Wednesday July 31 and runs through Sunday Aug. 4.

For more information and tickets, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a>.