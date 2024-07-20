Kubal officially tabbed city manager

KANKAKEE — Do not refer to Elizabeth Kubal as the Kankakee comptroller any longer.

The 14-year comptroller, who had been the city’s top numbers cruncher since August 2013 and had served in the position under three mayoral administrations, is now Kankakee’s first city manager.

Kubal was unanimously approved for the just-created position at this week’s council meeting.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the council first created the new position of city manager and several minutes later, the appointment of Kubal to fill the new position was formally approved.

At the July 1 council meeting, the creation of the city manager position was placed on first reading. Curtis said at that time Kubal was his pick to serve in that role.

The 47-year-old Bourbonnais resident assumed the new role at that point.

And as a result, she changed seats.

For those who attend council meetings or view the broadcast, Kubal has always maintained a position in the far right side of the room at a desk often out of view of those watching the twice-a-month meeting.

Following her unanimous promotion, Kubal picked up her purse and collection of city documents and moved to the front of the council chamber, two seats to the right of Mayor Chris Curtis and in direct view of all those in the room or those watching from home.

With the creation of the new position, which carries with it a first-year salary of $150,000, she will be second in command within the administration, behind only Curtis.

In effect, Kubal or whomever is the city manager, will handle numerous tasks, but basically will manage the city’s day-to-day operations.

Curtis described Kubal as the “perfect fit.”

All agreed. However, two council members, Alderman Michael Prude, D-1, and Carman Lewis, D-5, who both expressed strong fondness for Kubal, questioned why a Kankakeean could not be found.

Prude noted his displeasure with city tax dollars leaving the city. He said the administration needs to start focusing on hiring people who live within the city.

Curtis said some of Kankakee’s latest hires have gone to people living within the city limits.

Curtis said the city’s latest hire for city planner went to a candidate from Bourbonnais. He said the city received only three applications for the $105,000 position. He said in addition to the person selected, Melissa King, the two other candidates were from Tennessee and Georgia.

After taking her new seat, Kubal thanked the council for their support and confidence.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “I look forward to working with all of you.”